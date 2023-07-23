Four people were shot early Sunday in northwest Dallas, leaving at least one person dead and a suspect at large.
About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sheila Lane, near the West Northwest Highway and Bachman Lake Park, and found four people with gunshot wounds, police said.
One person died, a second was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon and two others were treated and in stable condition, according to police. Their identities have not been released.
Police said investigators determined a suspect in a vehicle shot at the victims before leaving the location. No suspects or arrests have been announced in the case.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 132697-2023.
