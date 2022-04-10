One person was killed and five others injured during an early morning shooting at an Indianapolis birthday party, according to police.
Police responded to a banquet hall around 3:20 a.m. Sunday after reports about shots fired, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
One man was found dead inside the building and two other people were found with non-life threatening injuries, spokesman Shane Foley told the Daily News.
Three others self-reported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police believe that a fight broke out at the birthday party and escalated into a shooting inside the building and then outside.
No arrests have been made yet, Foley told The News.
The coroner’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on the identity of the man killed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.
