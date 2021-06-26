NORTHWOOD, N.H. (AP) — One person was killed and a firefighter suffered burn injuries in a fire at a home in Northwood, authorities said Saturday.
Officials say crews that arrived at the building on fire Friday evening tried to rescue a person said to be trapped on the second floor, but they were unable to find the person.
A firefighter received burns that are not believed to be life threatening while trying to rescue the victim.
The person's identity will be released after an autopsy is done by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's office.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office and local authorities are investigating the blaze.