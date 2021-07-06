SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — One person died and four others were sent to hospitals in a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Seabrook, the New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.
Police said an SUV traveling north crossed the grassy median and emerged into southbound traffic about 12:15 p.m., hitting another SUV with four people inside, seacoastonline.com reported. One of the four died, Seabrook Deputy Police Chief Kevin Gelineau said.
Gelineau said Interstate 95 was closed for a while, and it reopened before 3 p.m.
Police are investigating the crash.