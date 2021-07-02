RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Richmond, police said.
The crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Richmond Elementary School, police said.
A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the pickup was traveling east when he lost control and crossed into the westbound lane.
After the collision, the sedan spun off the roadway and came to a stop at the entrance to the school driveway.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, police said. The pickup driver was not injured. It appears everyone was wearing a seat belt, police said.
No names were released.
The crash remains under investigation.