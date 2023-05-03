ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed that a 39-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured Wednesday after a shooting at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building. The suspect remains at large.
Three of the patients who were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after the shooting are in critical condition and one is stable, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen said.
Two of those in critical condition were in the operating room. All of the patients are adults, Jansen said during a brief news conference at about 2:30 p.m.
Authorities identified the suspect as Deion Patterson, 24.
Surveillance photos of the suspect released by officials showed a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and a medical mask carrying what appears to be a black gun. A bag or some other item is strapped to his chest.
