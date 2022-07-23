SEATTLE — A 32-year-old Tacoma man was killed and six people were injured in a shooting that occurred during an argument around 1 a.m. Saturday at a large gathering in downtown Renton, according to police.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating.
The six injured people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, according to Renton police. One person taken to Valley Medical Center in Renton and another taken to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue did not suffer life-threatening injuries, said Detective Robert Onishi. The conditions of four people taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle were not know, Onishi said.
Police said 911 calls began coming in at 12:56 a.m. to report shots fired outside Musicians Hall on South Second Street and Logan Avenue South, after a music event held at the venue.
Officers found the shooting victims outside. While trying to treat the man who suffered the most serious injuries, police and fire crews had to deal with a large, agitated crowd, according to Renton police. They moved the man, who had been shot multiple times, to a more secure location. He died while being transported in the fire department’s aid car, Onishi said.
As of mid-Saturday morning, police did not know how many people had been firing weapons, but four guns and multiple shell casings were found on the ground, Onishi said. The cause of the argument has not been determined.
Police are asking people to contact Detective Scott Barfield at 425-430-7534 if they have information.
