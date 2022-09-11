DALLAS — One man was killed and another was wounded Saturday night outside a strip mall in Vickery Meadow.
Police responded to the 8400 block of Park Lane around 9:34 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot outside the strip mall, police said.
One man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue.
The investigation is ongoing.
