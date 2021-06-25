NORTHWOOD, N.H. (AP) — One person has died following a house fire in Northwood that injured a firefighter, authorities said.
The firefighter suffered second-degree burns to the wrist and face and was treated at a hospital on Thursday night, Fire Chief Mark Tetreault told WMUR-TV.
Two other people were able to escape from the house, he said.
“When I got here, the fire was through the roof,” Tetreault said. He went on to say, “There was fire coming out of every window and through the roof and it was not a save-able structure at that point.”
Further information was not immediately available.