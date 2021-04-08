LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — One person died following a fire at a duplex-style building, despite the efforts of first responders, New Hampshire fire officials said.
Laconia firefighters responded to a report Wednesday afternoon of an individual trapped inside the building and rescued that person, who was unconscious and not breathing. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital, but died there, officials said.
An autopsy was planned.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is continuing.