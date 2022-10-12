NEWARK, New Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
It’s another week and another rollover for our Community Jackpot here at PlayStar, and you know what that means – we’ve boosted the prize pool once more to the maximum $10,000 and this time it’s guaranteed to be won!
To qualify for your chance to win a sure-fire share of this monster prize fund, all you need to do is opt in and start spinning on any slot. Once you’ve wagered at least $50, you’ll automatically be enrolled on our Community Jackpot list and will be certain to get your hands on a portion of the $10,000 prize even if an “Epic Jackpot” isn’t triggered by any player on one of our four participating Mega Drop games.
Want to make sure you walk away with the biggest share of the jackpot possible? Once you’ve qualified for our Community Jackpot list, every subsequent $50 you wager on slots will increase the amount you’ll win – meaning the more you stake this week, the greater your guaranteed prize will be.
Eligible Mega Drop games for the promotion include Mega Drop Dancing Drums Explosion, Mega Drop Raging Rhino Ultra, Mega Drop Ultimate Ink and Mega Drop Dr Reactive, so there’s nothing stopping you from chasing an “Epic Jackpot” yourself and topping up your win with a share of our community prize pool. Why not be the hero and see if you can trigger both jackpots for an even bigger pay out?
Of course, the $10,000 Community Jackpot is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our upcoming promotions. Over the coming weeks, we’ll also PlayStar roll out a Loyalty Scheme to reward frequent players and a new Halloween game that awards daily Free Spins and gift cards. Stick with us for all the latest news once the dust has settled on what promises to be an explosive final week of jackpot action!
Community Jackpot – Final Week
Prize Pool: $10,000 GUARANTEED
Promotion Ends: 11:59pm ET on Sunday October 16, 2022
How Can I Qualify: Wager $50 on any slot to win a guaranteed share when the “Epic Jackpot” is hit
Eligible Mega Drop Games: Dancing Drums Explosion, Raging Rhino Ultra, Ultimate Ink, Dr Reactive
You must be over 21 and physically within the state of NJ to play at PlayStar. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help – call 1-800 GAMBLER
ENDS
Editor’s notes:
ABOUT PLAYSTAR
PlayStar is a challenger online casino brand that promises to deliver a player experience like no other. We make the player feel like they are the star of the show through personalization, unique promotions, unrivalled loyalty rewards and superior customer service. PlayStar has recently launched in New Jersey, with Pennsylvania and additional states to follow next year.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005846/en/
CONTACT: For Media Enquiries
Sarah Blackburn
GameOn
T: 0034628499459
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO/GAMING ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE
SOURCE: PlayStar Casino
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/12/2022 12:08 PM/DISC: 10/12/2022 12:08 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005846/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.