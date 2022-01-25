Temperatures are plunging. The omicron variant is still spreading. Given what's going on outside your home, staying away from the cold and COVID-19 — and curling up inside in front of the TV — seems like a safe bet for yet another winter.
Hibernating is easier when there is top-quality escapist viewing like HBO's "The Gilded Age," which arrived Monday. One of winter's most eagerly awaited dramas, it boasts an all-star cast, lavish simulations of Manhattan in the 1880s and simmering battles between turn-of-the-century robber barons and old-money families for control of New York's high society. Who needs a real vacation when such luxurious time travel is available?
While "The Gilded Age" is perfect for a break from current realities, other TV series and specials coming soon are just as suitable for cocooning. There are mesmerizing stories, stiff competitions and welcome reunions on the way, plus compelling documentaries and at least one upcoming hate-watch to relish.
Here are 10 programs that should help you endure the next few weeks while staving off cabin fever. Put these airdates on your calendar, grab a blanket and a hot beverage, and stay cozy until after February.
"Ozark" (first seven episodes of Season 4 now available on Netflix). Can Marty and Wendy Byrde ever find happiness — or, at minimum, a future that is survivable — after three seasons of descending deeper and deeper into criminal pursuits? Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back for to wrap up their run as America's least fun couple, so expect more tense situations and lurking dangers than, well, real life at the moment.
"Janet Jackson" (premieres at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 on A&E and Lifetime). The music superstar maintained fairly strict privacy amid the allegations against her late brother Michael and the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show (which made her a target of criticism, but left Justin Timberlake's reputation relatively unscathed).This two-part documentary promises to tell Jackson's story in her own words and, if its trailer is an accurate reflection of what's to come, she is finally letting her own words speak as strongly as her songs always have.
"We Need to Talk About Cosby" (premieres at 10 p.m. Jan. 30 on Showtime). Comedian, author and CNN host W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America") directed and executive-produced this four-part documentary about someone he admits was one of his heroes. But how do you talk about a topic as complex and painful as Cosby's legacy as a cultural figure and as the man accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women who was serving time in prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction when it was overturned in 2021 (because of a prior deal not to prosecute him)? "You know what scares me?," says Bell in the trailer "I feel like I have to have this discussion."
"Celebrity Big Brother" (premieres at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 on CBS). Rumors are flying fast and furiously over which B-to-D-list personalities will be competing here. One rumor — that Trump White House adviser Hope Hicks had been chosen — became so viral that misinformation-fighting website snopes.com had to remind everyone that CBS (as of press time) hasn't made any announcements on the cast yet. Whoever the participants are, expect the steady stream of infighting and backbiting to be supremely hate-watchable.
"Murderville" (arrives Feb. 3 on Netflix). It's sort of like a game of Clue, only some of the players are in the dark. Will Arnett is homicide cop Terry Seattle in this scripted murder mystery. Only guest stars on each episode — the list includes Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sharon Stone — won't be in on the script and will be forced to improvise as they attempt to solve the crime. Things sure were easier with the candlesticks and Professor Plum.
2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies (live at 6:30 a.m. and repeated at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 on NBC). The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, delayed from 2020, stirred heated debate over whether they even should have taken place during a pandemic. This year, COVID-19 is again the elephant in the room. China has stopped selling tickets for events to the general public. NBC Sports announced last week that it won't be sending announcers to Beijing and instead will have them work from the network's Connecticut studios. Still, the games are bound to provide two weeks (and a few more days) of hypnotic entertainment, especially the official kickoff with its parade of athletes from around the world.
"Jeopardy! National College Championship" (premieres at 8 p.m. Feb. 8 on ABC). Mayim Bialik hosts this tournament for 36 undergraduates who'll represent their institutions of higher learning on nine hourlong episodes set to air during February. It's part of the venerable game show's return to normalcy after last year's fiasco of a host search.
Puppy Bowl (2 p.m., Feb 13 on Animal Planet). Admit it. Scrolling Instagram for cute cat and dog videos made last year more bearable and remains a go-to stress reliever. If you're baffled that hordes of people want to attend the 2022 Super Bowl game and surrounding hoopla, focus your viewing energy instead on the 18th year of this canine contest held far from the madding crowd, which will feature more than 100 rescue dogs playing for Team Ruff and Team Fluff. It's definitely a WWBWD event, as in "What would Betty White do?"
"Severance" (first two episodes arrive Feb. 18 on Apple TV+). The Great Resignation is reshaping the American workforce as employees decide to leave unsatisfying, underpaying jobs and explore other opportunities. But what if you could have no memories of work when you're home and vice versa? That's the premise of this intriguing, creepy-corporation thriller starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette and directed and executive-produced by Ben Stiller.
"Law & Order" (premieres at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on NBC). Remember life before the pandemic? Way before? Back in 2010, NBC dropped Dick Wolf's intelligent crime procedural that spawned an entire franchise. Now the network is reviving it for a 21st season and, even better, bringing back Sam Waterston as legal eagle Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as police detective Kevin Bernard. You can go home again, at least in prime time.
———
©2022 www.freep.com. Visit at freep.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.