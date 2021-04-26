LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — About 100 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled at a Rhode Island manufacturing facility on Monday but there were no reports of injuries, authorities said.

A tanker truck was delivering the acid to ChemArt in a Lincoln industrial park just before 9 a.m. when a pump valve malfunctioned and the acid spilled into a containment area, police said.

The building was evacuated and a hazardous materials team responded to the site, police said.

It's unclear how long the cleanup process will take and there is no offsite impact.

According to its website, ChemArt is a manufacturer of custom ornaments, jewelry and keepsakes for nonprofits, historical sites, government agencies, the military and more.

