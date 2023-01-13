DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "LTE Base Station System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LTE base station system market size reached US$ 37.92 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 106.11 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.71% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Long-term evolution (LTE) base station system is an energy-saving and cost-cutting device that connects users to the mobile network. It is equipped with radio access and control technology that helps provide high-speed wireless connectivity for data terminals and mobile phones.
It helps increase the capacity and speed of sending and receiving signals by using a different radio interface with core network improvements. As a result, the LTE base station system is used across the globe for developing seamless communication in private and public organizations.
LTE Base Station System Market Trends:
The growing global population and increasing reliance of individuals on smartphones represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.
In addition, the escalating demand for high-speed internet connectivity for operating electrical gadgets, such as cellphones, laptops, and personal computers (PCs) with enhanced efficiency, is driving the need for LTE base station systems across the globe. In line with this, the rising awareness among individuals about the internet of things (IoT) applications, including connected homes and vehicles, is creating a positive market outlook.
Apart from this, a significant rise in the information technology (IT) industry and the increasing adoption of software-defined networks (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies are driving the market. Higher network traffic during working hours and the rising need for faster data transmission, especially in urban areas, are also stimulating the market growth.
Furthermore, extensive investment in new infrastructure projects to improve network connectivity and the introduction of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications are offering lucrative opportunities to leading industry players. Besides this, the widespread adoption of technologically advanced wireless broadband solutions by public and private organizations for obtaining real-time information ensures enhanced public safety.
Moreover, increasing investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities are expected to propel the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Airspan Networks Inc.
- Argela (Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.)
- Baicells Technologies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- CommScope
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- TDD-LTE
- FDD-LTE
Breakup by End User:
- Residential and Small Office or Home Office (SOHO)
- Enterprise
- Urban
- Rural
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
