$10K Grant from Arvest Bank and FHLB Dallas Helps National Guard Veteran

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
U.S. military veteran Angelia Shaw dedicated 39 years of her life to the National Guard. Her time in the service included spending more than four years at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, organizing the safe homecoming of injured soldiers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005484/en/
Angelia Shaw received a $10,000 HAVEN grant from Arvest Bank and FHLB Dallas to repair her North Little Rock, Arkansas, home. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ms. Shaw, 63, of North Little Rock, retired from the National Guard in 2018 and is now a financial secretary at Camp Robinson. While she found her service fulfilling, her training over the years in the National Guard took a heavy toll on her knees.
Ms. Shaw was able to make repairs to her home because of a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant from Arvest Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The funds were used to replace her heating and air-conditioning unit, upgrade a bathroom and do other minor home repairs.
HAVEN funds assist with necessary modifications to homes of U.S. veterans and active-duty, reserve or National Guard service members, who became disabled as a result of their military service since September 11, 2001. Alternatively, the funds can be awarded to Gold Star Families that were impacted during this time frame for home repairs/rehabilitation.
“I was really surprised and happy to learn that I qualified and wouldn’t have to pay the funds back,” Ms. Shaw said. “I’ve told some other people about it, and I’m really grateful and appreciative that this program is out there.”
Virgil Miller, group CRA director at Arvest Bank, said the grant is an opportunity to give back to Ms. Shaw and other veterans.
“Arvest Bank has been involved with the HAVEN grant for many years,” said Mr. Miller. “It’s an incredible honor to serve our veterans and Gold Star Families this way.”
Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said HAVEN is an extraordinary program because it allows FHLB Dallas and its members to express gratitude to veterans and their families.
“We commend Arvest Bank and its devotion to supporting veterans like Ms. Shaw,” he said. “We deeply value its commitment to the HAVEN grant.”
To learn more about HAVEN, see fhlb.com/haven.
About Arvest Bank
With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit www.arvest.com.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $62.6 billion as of March 31, 2022 is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005484/en/
CONTACT: Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
(214) 441-8445
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARKANSAS TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER DEFENSE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY FOUNDATION OTHER PHILANTHROPY DEFENSE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/03/2022 04:54 PM/DISC: 06/03/2022 04:54 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005484/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.