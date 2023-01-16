DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
The "HAZMAT Suits Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HAZMAT suits market is estimated to boost at a CAGR of 7.33% from a market size of US$6.901 billion in 2020 to achieve a market size of US$11.320 billion by 2027.
HAZMAT suit is an abbreviated form of hazardous material suit, which is considered a whole-body garment to protect the user or wearer against potentially harmful chemical or biological substances. The increasing demand for protection against hazardous chemical and biological wastes is providing an opportunity for the market to flourish in the forecast period.
The market for HAZMAT suits is predicted to increase during the forecast period, along with the growing patient population at the global level, along with an increasing number of several diseases, including heart-related disorders, infectious diseases, and many more. The growing demand for applications of HAZMAT suits in many end-user industry verticals is burgeoning the market growth in the forecast period.
The current prevalence of novel coronavirus infections has surged the market demand, leading to a rise in sales of HAZMAT suits in the current year. Furthermore, the previous incidences of an epidemic like an Ebola virus outbreak have led to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.
The prevalence of regulations regarding the safety of industry personnel is further accelerating the market demand in the forecast period. Additionally, the HAZMAT suits are one of the kinds of personal protective equipment, PPE utilized by healthcare workers and healthcare professionals to treat patients suffering from deadly infections.
Hence, the growing demand for personal protective equipment will surge the market demand for HAZMAT suits over the next five years. These are used with other PPE, including protective goggles, face shields, and gloves. Several healthcare organizations differ in protocols and procedures for using PPE and HAZMAT suits, coupled with differences in their operation in contaminated areas.
On the basis of geography, the North American region is projected to hold a significant market share due to the advanced medical facilities and high rate of coronavirus infection cases in the United States.
Also, the stringent regulations by certain regulatory bodies like OSHA for protection against dangerous chemicals in an industry further provide strong growth prospects for the market to thrive in the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to show significantly high growth due to significant investments inefficient waste management in healthcare facilities, further fueling the market demand during the forecast period.
The presence of companies offering HAZMAT garments is propagating market growth during the course of the forecast period.
It is widely observed that industrial workers work every day in a harmful work environment with toxic and flammable gases and chemicals. Hence, companies are manufacturing protective suits in the form of protective apparel to protect these workers against such harmful chemical liquids and gases. DuPont supplies a range of HAZMAT garments offering protection to industry personnel globally.
These garments are durable and comfortable, in addition to providing protection. The company's Tychem range helps provide chemical protection against various dangers, even in pressurized chemicals. The DuPont Tyvek range can arrange resistance to a wide array of pressurized chemicals, water-based low-concentration chemicals, and particles less than 1 micron in size.
For individuals encountering hazardous materials daily, the company developed HAZMAT garments and biohazard suits to administer protection and safety against biological and chemical hazards on an industrial site. These garments protect against a light liquid splash to heavy exposure of chemicals in industry and warfare agents. The products include Tyvek 600, Tychem 2000, Tychem 5000, Tychem 9000, and Tychem 10000.
According to recent news, due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic, DuPont is speeding up the production of its Tyvek HAZMAT suits for healthcare workers in the United States. This initiative would further enhance the sales of the HAZMAT suits of the company, leading to an increase in revenues in 2020. The doctors further stated that the Tyvek and other similar protective suits are the most pressing need, which would offer the best protection for medical personnel against contracting the novel coronavirus.
The growing initiatives towards the adoption of industrial safety are further propelling the market growth in the forecast period.
Industrial safety is referred to the managing of all the events and operations within an industry to protect its employees and machinery by reducing the hazards, risks, and/or near misses. This is being supervised by federal, state, and local laws and regulations, which cover various aspects considering the safety of the industry personnel and equipment.
All industries are required to comply with these rules and regulations in order to carry out safe operations and provide a safe working environment for the workers. OSHA is a primary regulatory body in the United States from the North American region and is responsible for maintaining safety within an industrial environment.
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of major industrial processes and production, leading to a decrease in revenue and income from a lot of sectors. The HAZMAT suit market also suffered due to the suspension of activities such as mining, drilling, and construction to control infection spread.
Moreover, the usage of automation technologies also negatively affected sectors like mining and extraction. However, the market saw an increase in demand for HAZMAT suits from the healthcare sector, due to the increase in healthcare research and medical procedures. Moreover, with the lifting of COVID-19 regulations and protocols, the market is expected to increase significantly in the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape
- DuPont
- Lakeland Industries
- Kappler
- Honeywell International Inc.
- 3M
- O&M Halyard
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Segmentation:
By HAZMAT Protection Level
- Level A
- Level B
- Level C
- Level D
By End-User Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Construction
- Healthcare
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Indonesia
