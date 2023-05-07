Turkish police officers and emergency personnel work next to burned vehicles after a crash on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway, south Turkey, late Saturday, May 6, 2023. A multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey's Hatay province killed at least 12 people and injured 31 others, including three seriously, officials said. A truck crossed into opposite lanes after the driver lost control late Saturday, colliding with nine cars and two minibuses, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.