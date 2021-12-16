LEXINGTON, Ky. — Searchers found the body of a missing 13-year-old girl on Thursday who had been killed in a tornado that hit Bowling Green early on Dec. 11.
Nyssa Brown was the final person in Bowling Green that had not been accounted for after the deadly storm, police said.
Her mother, father, three siblings and grandmother also died in the tornado.
Statewide, the death toll from the tornadoes now stands at 76.
Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department, said searchers found Nyssa’s body in a dense briar thicket in the edge of a field near where she lived on Moss Creek Avenue.
The street was in the area hit hardest by the tornado. Most of the people who died in the tornado lived on or near Moss Creek.
Ward estimated Nyssa’s body was about three blocks from her home. A member of the public helping with the search found her.
Nyssa was the 17th person who died as a result of tornadoes that hit Bowling Green and Warren County.
Of those, 16 were killed by the tornado or died as a result of injuries, and one man died after suffering a heart attack while cleaning up debris at his daughter’s house, according to county Coroner Kevin Kirby.
Ward said authorities do not anticipate any more deaths from the tornadoes in Bowling Green unless someone injured in the storm dies. There were dozens of people injured, Ward said.
With the discovery of the final person who had not been accounted for in Bowling Green, authorities ended search efforts Thursday, Ward said.
