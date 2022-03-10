Rockville, MD, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of the 132 professionals who passed one of the two Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in autumn 2021. By passing, they earn either the RAC-Drugs or RAC-Devices credential. The RAC credentials are the leading certifications for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector and the only regulatory credentials in this sector to be accredited through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

Earning an RAC credential requires knowledge of healthcare product regulations, and the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in practice. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology. Proctored exams may be taken at testing centers around the world or online.

“On behalf of RAPS, I want to offer congratulations to these 132 dedicated professionals. Earning an RAC is truly a milestone in a regulatory career,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Passing one of the two arduous exams is a real accomplishment. Candidates for the RAC credentials often spend months preparing, and passing demands more than just memorization. In the real world, regulatory pros constantly face complex and unique challenges, and the exams reflect that.”

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession. There are more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold current RAC credentials.

Applications are now being accepted for the RAC summer and autumn 2022 exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during autumn 2021:

RAC-Devices

Avelina AlvaradoLouren Malony
Flavio AngeiGabriela Mccoole
Patrick BiggerstaffAdi Michaeli
Julie BlacklockMichael Morad
Murtuza Hamza BohariPenney Morris
Hannah BoningRima Padovani
Mia BrownEkta Patel
Stephen BurkeAaron Pierce
Prajakta BuvaBryan Pinder
Allison ByrneCarrene Plummer
Katarzyna ChruscielOfelija Potmesil Uzunovska
Bethany ChungCandice Prowse
Ana CiricFarah Rahhal
Chiara CunicoPallavi Rajaputra
John D'EgidioPedro Ravelo
Christina DowdRebecca Russo
Qiming DuanKaren Sedacki
Annemieke EikelenboomVaibhav Shah
Marlene FragaRuoying Sheng
Regina FullinLaxmismita Sreedasyam
Purvi GaglaniAl Noor Karim Sunesara
Kevin GoKelvin Tan
Grant GriffinMichael Thomas
Shakti GurikarDavid Tsao
Carole HarrisKatja Vaahtera
Jaclyn HolliAshley Vu
Tsung-Min HsiehNatalie Waller
Raghottam JainapurLyndon White
Scott JohnsonWei Xu
Kristen KanackJie Yang
Gagan KapoorHanzhu Yao
Alicia KaufmanKwai Ling Yap
Martin KvokačkaSimon Yuan
Christina LamDaijia Zhang
Zhijie LiaoXin Zhao
Jiayan LiuMin Zhou
Wing Kong LoXiaoming Zhu

RAC-Drugs

Emily AllenClaudia Molano Murcia
Zhu Wen AngCharles Nnabuife
Garima BaloriaVasundhara Pathak
Kelsey BehrensAlpita Popat
Swati BhatawadekarNagendra Hithyshini Racharla
Shama BhatiaAmbika Rajesh
Catherine BurkeMohammad Riaz
Anna Karmina CaballesDeanna Rubin
Juliane CarvalhoJennifer Sandidge
James ChambersShail Shah
Aubri CharboneauShreelaxmi Shenoy
Xi Amy ChenBrandon Springer
Daisy CheungNagamani Sribuddharaju
Stephen ConranMarcus Taylor
Li CuiAlison Testa
Yu CuiDavid Theine
Patrick DeitemeyerWade Tokushige
Misty GravelinHamet Toure
Stacie GreenwoodYun-Chih Tu
Mariya GromovaNibin Varghese
Min HeKhushboo Vyas
Veeran Gowda KadajjiSuzanne Wiecek
Ya Ling KaoCailin Wilson
Suvarna Khare-PanditMan Yee Wong
Nidhi KotechaChristy Wood
Li LingYingjie Xu
Christopher LotzowQian Yang
Lerato MakhuraneVirginia Yini
Grace MatimbaKeun Yeong Yoon

 About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) credentials, the only post-academic professional certifications to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

 

###

Attachment

Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org

Copyright 2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

Trending Video

Recommended for you