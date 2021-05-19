FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was among two people shot and killed near a Fall River park, authorities say.

City police responding to 911 calls about gunfire at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday found the two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the vicinity of Griffin Park.

The juvenile and a 29-year-old man were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney's office.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, went to Saint Anne’s Hospital in a private vehicle with a leg wound, before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, authorities said.

No names were made public and no arrests were announced.

The shooting took place in a section of the city known as Corky Row.

“It’s a very, very sad day for the Corky Row neighborhood,” Mayor Paul Coogan said during a news conference near the scene on Tuesday, according to The Herald News.

At least five yellow, police bullet-casing identification markers could be seen in the middle of the street, the newspaper reported.

