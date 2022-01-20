NEW YORK & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
In its 14 th year, Biotech Showcase™, co-produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, welcomed over 2,400 attendees, nearly a 10 percent increase from last year, together with over 860 investors, and 320 presenting companies. Held over the past two weeks in a virtual format, the event allowed attendees to explore impactful trends, engage insightful personalities, discover innovative companies, and meet motivated investors. Among attendees were nearly 60 members of the press.
In an annual event meant to drive the future of drug discovery and development, this year’s participants engaged in 40 program sessions and panels and generated more than 54,000 partnering meeting requests delivered through the partneringONE® meeting platform.
Taking place virtually nearly two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 program featured insights from top investors and biopharma executives across a broad spectrum of areas of expertise. Speakers examined how the biopharma industry can accelerate drug discovery and manufacturing to prepare for future pandemics, and provided updates in critical therapeutic areas such as CNS, cell and gene therapy, rare disease, and oncology. Discussions also explored how COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of all things digital. A list of all speakers is available here with many high-profile leaders including the following:
- Rick Bright, CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute & Senior VP, Pandemic Prevention & Response, Health Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation
- Michael Brooks, Chief Development Officer and Global Head, Clinical Development Solutions
- Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive VP and CBO, Ipsen
- Phyllis Barkman Ferrell, Global Head, External Engagement, Alzheimer’s disease and Neurodegeneration
- Adam Gazzaley, MD, PhD, David Dolby Distinguished Professor of Neurology, Physiology & Psychiatry
- Walter Greenleaf, PhD, Distinguished Visiting Scholar, Stanford University’s MediaX Program
- Paul Hastings, CEO and Director, Nkarta
- William Ho, CEO, In8bio
- Ben Johnson, Head of Early Stage Life Science, Silicon Valley Bank
- Jamie Macdonald, CEO, Parexel
- John McDonald, Corporate VP, Global R&D Business Development, Novo Nordisk
- Michelle McMurry-Heath, MD, PhD, President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- Myrtle Potter, CEO, Sumitovant
- Lisa Ricciardi, CEO, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
- Liz Rockett, Managing Director, Kaiser Permanente Ventures
- Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock
- Brent Vaughan, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics
“This has been another successful year hosting Biotech Showcase virtually, demonstrating again that connections, investment opportunities, and learnings don’t halt just because travel does,” says Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. “We’re thrilled that we were able to bring industry leaders, top investors, biotech and pharmaceutical companies together in a virtual setting to discuss today’s most relevant opportunities and challenges, fuel investment to drive innovation, and build relationships to accelerate drug development.”
For the second year in a row, Demy-Colton and EBD Group have provided on-demand access to all company presentations and other content for the three months following the event, through March 31, for all conference registrants. Those interested in accessing program content can simply log in with their registration information.
“Biotech Showcase remains one of the largest investor conferences for the life sciences industry and is a particularly pivotal touchpoint for those looking for partnerships and investment,” says Tina Elder, Managing Director, EBD Group US. “Despite continuing in a digital format this year, we saw an amazing response from presenting companies, investors, existing and potential partners, which resulted in a remarkable level of engagement and meeting requests.”
The date for next year’s Biotech Showcase has been set for January 9-11, 2023, in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.biotechshowcase.com or follow us on Twitter at @Demy_Colton and @EBDGroup.
