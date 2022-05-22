BALTIMORE — First responders from Baltimore and Harford counties took 15 people to the hospital with injuries after a Megabus turned on its side on Interstate 95 South, fire officials said.
The bus drove off the road and rolled onto its side around 6:55 a.m. near Brashaw and Raphel roads. Fire officials said out of 47 people on the bus, 27 people suffered minor injuries. Fifteen of those were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is under investigation by Maryland State Police.
