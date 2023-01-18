NEW YORK & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
In its 15 th year, Biotech Showcase™, co-produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, welcomed more than 3,200 attendees, more than 1,100 investors, and more than 400 presenting companies. Following a 2-year shift to virtual, the conference was held in-person in San Francisco from January 9-11, 2023, for the first time since 2020, with a virtual partnering component the following week from January 18-19. The event allowed attendees to explore impactful trends, engage industry experts, discover innovative companies, and meet motivated investors. Among attendees were nearly 70 members of the press.
In an annual event meant to drive the future of drug discovery and development, this year’s participants engaged in 24 program sessions and panels, which included more than 115 speakers. Attendees also engaged in more than 7,000 partnering meetings delivered through the partneringONE® meeting platform.
The 2023 program featured insights from top investors and biopharma executives across a broad spectrum of expertise. Speakers examined numerous relevant topics, from how COVID-19 accelerated all things digital, to the biopharma industry advancing drug discovery and manufacturing to improve patient outcomes, and provided updates in critical therapeutic areas such as CNS, cell and gene therapy, women’s health, and oncology. The full agenda is available here. Some especially timely topics related to current economic forces and industry change, including:
- Headwinds or Not: Moving Forward Despite the Challenging Environment
- The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA): The Dawn of a New Era - What Will it Mean for Innovation?
- Women’s Health: A Traditionally Underfunded and Unrecognized Area, but Times Are Changing
- Finance: The Outlook for the BioPharma Sector in ‘23 and Beyond
A list of all speakers is available here, with many high-profile leaders, including the following:
- Anne Bailey, Director, Clinical Tech Innovation at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dawn Bell, Global Development Head, Strategic Partnerships, Novartis
- Jennifer Garrison, Co-Founder & Director, Global Consortium for Reproductive Longevity & Equality and Assistant Professor, Buck Institute
- Walter Greenleaf, Distinguished Visiting Scholar, Stanford University’s MediaX Program
- Paul Hastings, President & CEO, Nkarta Therapeutics & Chair, Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- Chihiro Hosoya, Head of Venture Management and Business Development, Astellas
- Ben Johnson, Head of Early Stage, Silicon Valley Bank
- Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Ipsen
- Regina Salvat, Principal, Sofinnova Investments
- Sze-Wee Tan, Assistant Chief Executive, Innovation & Enterprise Group, Agency for Science & Technology Research (A*STAR)
“It has been exciting to host Biotech Showcase in-person for the first time since 2020,” says Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. “We’re thrilled that we could bring industry leaders, top investors, biotech and pharmaceutical companies together to discuss today’s most relevant opportunities and challenges, fuel investment to drive innovation, and build relationships to accelerate drug development.”
Demy-Colton and EBD Group have provided registered attendees with on-demand access to all company presentations and other content for the three months following the event, through April 20, 2023, for all conference registrants. Those interested in accessing program content can simply log in with their registration information.
“Biotech Showcase remains one of the largest investor conferences for the life sciences industry and is a particularly pivotal touchpoint for those looking for partnerships and investment,” says Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US. “We are very pleased with the amazing response from presenting companies, investors, and existing and potential partners, which resulted in a remarkable level of engagement and meeting requests.”
For more information, please visit www.biotechshowcase.com or follow us on Twitter at @Demy_Colton and @EBDGroup.
About Demy-Colton
Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges and deliver on the promise of transformational science. Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking and biotech community development on an international scale. Aside from Biotech Showcase™, its investor and specialized events include BioFuture™, CEO Summit Europe™, CEO Summit™, Demy-Colton Virtual Salons, and CEO Virtual Dialogues. Its events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors, and thought leaders. Demy-Colton sets a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive. Its events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow.
About EBD Group
EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the industry's largest and most productive conference platform. Each of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets worldwide is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
