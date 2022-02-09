FILE - In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant, who was 6 years old at the time, rides with Capt. Tim Scudder on a call in Denver. Olivia's mother, Kelly Turner, will be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, after pleading guilty last month to child abuse resulting in death, charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1 million, according to prosecutors. Authorities say she duped doctors about her daughter’s health, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications.