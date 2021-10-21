16th Seoul International Drama Awards 2021 Ends Successfully

16th Seoul International Drama Awards 2021 was closed as it broadcasted live on the SDA YouTube channel at 5 pm KST on 21st. The seven Juries including head of Juries panel Suk Man Ko, Isabelle Degeorges, Magdalene Ew have participated in the final selection. Suk Man Ko and Isabelle Degeorges attended the ceremony. The Grand Prize went to the Korean drama Missing Child, hoovering up three trophies including the Grand Prize in the Program Category, the Best Director and the Best Actor Prizes in the Individual Category. Taiwan’s Marcus Chang, Indonesia’s Amanda Manopo, Japan’s Kentaro Sakaguchi, China’s Lusi Zhao, and Thailand’s PP-Krit Amnuaydechkorn won the Asian Star Prize of International Invitation Category. Elle Fanning, the lead actress of the American comedy-drama The Great, won the Best Actress Prize, and British screenwriter Russell T Davies won the Best Screenwriter Prize for It's a Sin in the Individual Category.