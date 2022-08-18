MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 172 lawyers from 13 of the Firm’s U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 (BL Rankings LLC). In addition, 10 of those lawyers, from the Firm’s Anchorage, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City offices, were recognized as Best Lawyers ® 2023 Lawyers of the Year.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America ™ 2023 recognized 41 Dorsey attorneys. This award recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as 2023 Lawyers of the Year, 2023 Ones to Watch and 2023 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers and their office location.

Best Lawyers 2023 Lawyers of the Year:

  • Rebecca A. Brommel
    Des Moines – Health Care Law
  • Louisiana W. Cutler
    Anchorage – Employment Law – Management
  • Nathan E. Honson
     Minneapolis – Tax Law
  • Megan Houdeshel
     Salt Lake City – Environmental Law
  • Charlene Krogh
     Denver – Trademark Law
  • Cristina Kuhn
     Des Moines – Public Finance Law
  • Milo Steven Marsden
     Salt Lake City – Bet-the-Company Litigation / Litigation – Securities
  • Mark A. Miller
     Salt Lake City – Trade Secrets Law
  • Wells Parker
     Salt Lake City – Energy Regulatory Law
  • Joan M. Travostino
     Anchorage – Municipal Law

2023 Ones to Watch: (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

  • Kymra Archibald (*)
     Missoula – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Corporate Law
  • Leilani Argersinger (*)
     Denver – Corporate Law
  • Paul K. Beck (2021)
     Minneapolis – Administrative / Regulatory Law
    Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Amy Bjork (*)
     Des Moines – Municipal Law / Public Finance Law
  • Ian Blodger (2022)
     Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
  • Erin Bryan (*)
     Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Nicholas J. Bullard (*)
     Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
  • Christina Carroll (2022)
     Dallas – Commercial Litigation
  • Jennifer R. Colich (2021)
     Minneapolis – Trusts and Estates
  • Manuel A. Cornell (2021)
     Des Moines – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation
  • Nathan J. Ebnet (*)
     Minneapolis – Health Care Law
  • Evan Everist (2021)
     Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Intellectual Property Law
  • Wendy M. Feng (2021)
     Seattle – Banking and Finance Law / Commercial Litigation
  • Anna K. B. Finstrom (2021)
     Minneapolis – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation
  • Kendall Fisher (*)
     Seattle – Trusts and Estates
  • Michael Galen (2021)
     Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law / Corporate Law
  • Roxanna V. Gonzalez (2021)
     Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
  • Emily C. Hammond (2022)
     Des Moines – Banking and Finance Law / Public Finance Law
  • Morgan Helme (*)
     Minneapolis – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Madeline D. Hepler (2021)
     Seattle – Commercial Litigation / Litigation – Patent
  • Andrew T. James (2021)
     Minneapolis – Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Marina Lyons (2022)
     Washington, DC – Labor and Employment Law – Management
  • Brian E. Mason (2021)
     Dallas – Commercial Litigation
  • Amelia Messa (*)
     Wilmington – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law
  • Josh Oie (2022)
     Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
  • Nathan Orme (*)
     Salt Lake City – Intellectual Property Law / Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Eric R. Reeves (*)
     Dallas – Securities / Capital Markets Law
  • Kirk Schuler (2022)
     Des Moines – Commercial Litigation
  • Alex Sellke (*)
     Minneapolis – Litigation – Real Estate / Real Estate Law
  • Jesse Sheedy (2022)
     Minneapolis – Tax Law / Trusts and Estates
  • Michael Sly (2021)
     Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law
  • Jack Sullivan (2022)
     Minneapolis – Labor and Employment Law – Management / Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Mathew Teagarden (2021)
     Seattle – Trusts and Estates
  • Zachary Tobolowsky (*)
     Dallas – Commercial Litigation
  • Hannah Russell Torres (2021)
     Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Grant Turpin (2022)
     Minneapolis – Public Finance Law
  • Nicholas K. Tygesson (2021)
     Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
  • Heath Waddingham (*)
     Salt Lake City – Administrative / Regulatory Law
  • Ashley M. Walker (2021)
     Salt Lake City – Commercial Litigation
  • Stephen Weingold (2021)
     Denver – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation
  • Joseph M. Wiltse (2022)
     Minneapolis – Mergers and Acquisitions Law / Real Estate Law / Securities / Capital Markets Law

The Best Lawyers in America 2023 :(*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.

ANCHORAGE, AK

  • Louisiana W. Cutler (2007) [15]
     Employment Law – Individuals
    Employment Law – Management
    Land Use and Zoning Law
    Litigation – Labor and Employment
    Municipal Law
  • Michael A. Grisham (*)
     Appellate Practice
  • Michael R. Mills (2003) [20]
     Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Joan M. Travostino (2007) [15]
     Corporate Law
    Land Use and Zoning Law
    Municipal Law
    Real Estate Law

COSTA MESA, CA

  • John S. Baker (2022)
     Commercial Litigation
  • Juan C. Basombrio (2007) [15]
     Litigation – Antitrust
  • Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007) [15]
     Employment Law – Management
    Labor Law – Management
  • Dennis Wong (2011) [10]
     Banking and Finance Law

DALLAS, TX

  • G. Michael Gruber (2011) [10]
    Commercial Litigation
  • Robert B. Hale (2008) [15]
    Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Jay J. Madrid (2003) [20]
    Commercial Litigation
    International Arbitration – Commercial
    Mediation
  • Jamie G. Whatley (2021)
    Banking and Finance Law

DENVER, CO

  • Gina Cornelio (*)
     Patent Law
  • Deborah Shinbein Howitt (2020)
     Privacy and Data Security Law
    Trademark Law
  • Kerith Kanaber (*)
     Patent Law
  • Charlene Krogh (2021)
     Copyright Law
    Trademark Law
  • Lee R. Osman (2007) [15]
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent
    Patent Law
    Technology Law
  • Lisa A. Osman (2016) [5]
     Trademark Law
  • Gregory S. Tamkin (2017) [5]
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent
  • Paul G. Thompson (2014) [10]
     Corporate Law
  • Michael L. Weiner (2022)
     Venture Capital Law

DES MOINES, IA

  • Rebecca A. Brommel (2020)
     Administrative / Regulatory Law
    Health Care Law
    Litigation – Health Care
  • Katie Ervin Carlson (2019) [5]
     Civil Rights Law
    Employment Law – Individuals
    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Catherine C. Cownie (2016) [5]
    Health Care Law
  • John P. Danos (2019) [5]
     Economic Development Law
    Public Finance Law
  • David D. Grossklaus (2005) [15]
     Public Finance Law
  • Cristina Kuhn (2013) [10]
     Municipal Law
    Public Finance Law
    Securities Regulation
  • William J. Miller (2016) [5]
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Patricia A. Scallon (2021)
     Public Finance Law
  • Alissa Smith (2015) [5]
     Health Care Law

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

  • Jonathan B. Abram (2007) [15]
     Securities / Capital Markets Law
  • Michael J. Ahern (2010) [10]
     Administrative / Regulatory Law
    Government Relations Practice
  • Timothy B. Arends (2013) [10]
     Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • William J. Berens (1993) [30]
     Litigation – Trusts and Estates
    Trusts and Estates
  • Rebecca J. Bernhard (2019) [5]
     Employment Law – Management
  • Theresa Bevilacqua (2022)
     Commercial Litigation
  • Shannon Bjorklund (2021)
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Andrew Brantingham (2022)
     Commercial Litigation
  • B. Andrew Brown (2007) [15]
     Litigation – Environmental
    Natural Resources Law
    Oil and Gas Law
  • Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010) [10]
     Copyright Law
    Trademark Law
  • Robert E. Cattanach (2008) [15]
     Litigation – Environmental
  • Monica Clark (2020)
     Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Ross C. D'Emanuele (2017) [5]
     Health Care Law
  • Skip Durocher (2013) [10]
     Commercial Litigation
    Native American Law
  • L. Joseph Genereux (2007) [15]
    Banking and Finance Law
  • Mark E. Hamel (1997) [25]
    Real Estate Law
  • Peter L. Harris (2020)
    Banking and Finance Law
  • Paul W. Heiring (2016) [5]
    Litigation – ERISA
  • Stuart R. Hemphill (2016) [5]
    Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Robert Hensley (2021)
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Nathan E. Honson (2013) [10]
    Tax Law
  • J. David Jackson (2016) [5]
    Commercial Litigation
  • Mark R. Kaster (2010) [10]
    Administrative / Regulatory Law
  • Thomas O. Kelly III (2001) [20]
    Banking and Finance Law
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Jocelyn Knoll (2016) [5]
     Construction Law
    Litigation – Construction
  • Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008) [15]
     Litigation – Trusts and Estates
    Trusts and Estates
  • Peter M. Lancaster (2011) [10]
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent
  • Jim Langdon (2021)
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Banking and Finance
    Litigation – Securities
  • Kenneth E. Levitt (*)
     Patent Law
  • Jay R. Lindgren (2006) [15]
     Land Use and Zoning Law
    Public Finance Law
  • Michael A. Lindsay (2008) [15]
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Antitrust
  • Stephen P. Lucke (2010) [10]
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – ERISA
  • Edward B. Magarian (2011) [10]
     Litigation – Antitrust
  • John Marsalek (2021)
     Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • John Marti (2020)
     Criminal Defense: White-Collar
  • David Meyer (2018) [5]
     Real Estate Law
  • Ryan E. Mick (2018) [5]
     Employment Law – Management
    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Marcus A. Mollison (2019) [5]
     Real Estate Law
  • Peter Nelson (2017) [5]
     Banking and Finance Law
  • Steven C. Nelson (2013) [10]
     Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Barry Newman (2018) [5]
     Trusts and Estates
  • Robert J. Olson (2013) [10]
     Construction Law
    Real Estate Law
  • Betsy Sanders Parker (2021)
     Banking and Finance Law
  • Katina M. Peterson (2020)
     Tax Law
  • Neal N. Peterson (2017) [5]
     Health Care Law
  • Michael Pignato (2021)
     Banking and Finance Law
  • F. Matthew Ralph (2020)
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Antitrust
  • Melissa Raphan (2009) [15]
     Employment Law – Management
    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006) [15]
     Corporate Compliance Law
    Corporate Governance Law
    Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Eric A. Ruzicka (2016) [5]
     Construction Law
    Litigation – Construction
  • Eric R. Sherman (2021)
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Banking and Finance
  • Zeviel Simpser (2021)
     Economic Development Law
    Energy Regulatory Law
    Utilities Law
  • William R. Stoeri (2019) [5]
     Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
  • Mary J. Streitz (2012) [10]
     Native American Law
    Tax Law
  • Michele J. Thurnblom (2021)
     Land Use and Zoning Law
    Real Estate Law
  • Thomas W. Tinkham (1989) [35]
     Commercial Litigation
  • Claire H. Topp (2019) [5]
     Nonprofit / Charities Law
  • Alyson Van Dyk (2021)
     Real Estate Law
  • Steven J. Wells (2012) [10]
     Commercial Litigation
    Franchise Law
  • Bradley F. Williams (2021)
     Commercial Finance Law
    Real Estate Law
  • Sarah Zach (2021)
     Real Estate Law
  • RJ Zayed (2015) [5]
     Criminal Defense: White-Collar
    Litigation – Intellectual Property

MISSOULA, MT

  • Stephen Bell (2020)
    Commercial Litigation
  • Dan Semmens (2021)
     Mergers and Acquisitions Law
    Public Finance Law

NEW YORK, NY

  • Sandra Edelman (2007) [15]
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Trademark Law
  • Bruce R. Ewing (2005) [15]
     Copyright Law
    Trademark Law
  • Jonathan M. Herman (2012) [10]
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Trusts and Estates
  • Laura M. Lestrade (2022)
     Employment Law – Individuals
  • Carlos E. Méndez-Peñate (2003) [20]
     International Trade and Finance Law
  • Richard H. Silberberg (2007) [15]
     Arbitration
    Mediation

PHOENIX, AZ

  • Gabriel M. Hartsell (*)
     Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • W. Scott Jenkins, Jr. (2015) [5]
     Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
    Commercial Litigation
  • Benjamin A. Thinnes (2019) [5]
     Commercial Finance Law
    Real Estate Law

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

  • Aaron D. Barker (2014) [10]
     Patent Law
  • Alan W. Bell (2010) [10]
     Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Bryon J. Benevento (2006) [15]
     Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
    Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
  • Matthew S. Bethards (2015) [5]
     Patent Law
  • Brett L. Foster (2013) [10]
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent
    Trade Secrets Law
    Trademark Law
  • L. Grant Foster (2013) [10]
     Copyright Law
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • Megan Houdeshel (2017) [5]
     Environmental Law
    Litigation – Environmental
  • Milo Steven Marsden (2010) [10]
     Bet-the-Company Litigation
    Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Securities
  • David Marx (2014) [10]
     Corporate Law
  • Mark A. Miller (2015) [5]
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent
    Patent Law
    Trade Secrets Law
    Trademark Law
  • Wells Parker (2021)
     Energy Regulatory Law
    Environmental Law
  • Bryan G. Pratt (2020)
     Patent Law
  • Marcus Simon (2020)
     Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Patent Law
  • Layne T. Smith (2021)
     Corporate Law
  • Nolan S. Taylor (2006) [15]
     Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
    Securities / Capital Markets Law
    Venture Capital Law
  • Steven T. Waterman (2006) [15]
     Litigation – Bankruptcy

SEATTLE, WA

  • Nathan Alexander (2021)
     Commercial Litigation
  • Christopher J. Barry (2009) [15]
     Corporate Law
    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
    Securities / Capital Markets Law
  • Michael W. Droke (2007) [15]
     Employment Law – Management
    Labor Law – Management
    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Kimton N. Eng (2011) [10]
     Patent Law
  • Aaron Goldstein (2018) [5]
     Employment Law – Management
  • John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012) [10]
     Tax Law
  • Walter Q. Impert (2018) [5]
     Trusts and Estates
  • J. Michael Keyes (2013) [10]
     Commercial Litigation
    Copyright Law
    Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • Jeremy Larson (2022)
     Commercial Litigation
    Litigation – Banking and Finance
  • Marianne O'Bara (2007) [15]
     Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

WASHINGTON, DC

  • Thomas O. Gorman (2010) [10]
    Litigation – Securities
    Securities Regulation

WILMINGTON, DE

  • Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016) [5]
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Visit www.bestlawyers.com to search The Best Lawyers in America and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America results by lawyer name, firm, region and/or practice area.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare, and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005531/en/

CONTACT: Pat Courtemanche

+1.612.492.5311

courtemanche.pat@dorsey.com

KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/18/2022 11:58 AM/DISC: 08/18/2022 11:58 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005531/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you