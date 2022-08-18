MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 172 lawyers from 13 of the Firm’s U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 (BL Rankings LLC). In addition, 10 of those lawyers, from the Firm’s Anchorage, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City offices, were recognized as Best Lawyers ® 2023 Lawyers of the Year.
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America ™ 2023 recognized 41 Dorsey attorneys. This award recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review.
Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as 2023 Lawyers of the Year, 2023 Ones to Watch and 2023 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers and their office location.
Best Lawyers 2023 Lawyers of the Year:
- Rebecca A. Brommel
Des Moines – Health Care Law
- Louisiana W. Cutler
Anchorage – Employment Law – Management
- Nathan E. Honson
Minneapolis – Tax Law
- Megan Houdeshel
Salt Lake City – Environmental Law
- Charlene Krogh
Denver – Trademark Law
- Cristina Kuhn
Des Moines – Public Finance Law
- Milo Steven Marsden
Salt Lake City – Bet-the-Company Litigation / Litigation – Securities
- Mark A. Miller
Salt Lake City – Trade Secrets Law
- Wells Parker
Salt Lake City – Energy Regulatory Law
- Joan M. Travostino
Anchorage – Municipal Law
2023 Ones to Watch: (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch
- Kymra Archibald (*)
Missoula – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Corporate Law
- Leilani Argersinger (*)
Denver – Corporate Law
- Paul K. Beck (2021)
Minneapolis – Administrative / Regulatory Law
Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Amy Bjork (*)
Des Moines – Municipal Law / Public Finance Law
- Ian Blodger (2022)
Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
- Erin Bryan (*)
Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Nicholas J. Bullard (*)
Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
- Christina Carroll (2022)
Dallas – Commercial Litigation
- Jennifer R. Colich (2021)
Minneapolis – Trusts and Estates
- Manuel A. Cornell (2021)
Des Moines – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation
- Nathan J. Ebnet (*)
Minneapolis – Health Care Law
- Evan Everist (2021)
Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Intellectual Property Law
- Wendy M. Feng (2021)
Seattle – Banking and Finance Law / Commercial Litigation
- Anna K. B. Finstrom (2021)
Minneapolis – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation
- Kendall Fisher (*)
Seattle – Trusts and Estates
- Michael Galen (2021)
Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law / Corporate Law
- Roxanna V. Gonzalez (2021)
Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
- Emily C. Hammond (2022)
Des Moines – Banking and Finance Law / Public Finance Law
- Morgan Helme (*)
Minneapolis – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Madeline D. Hepler (2021)
Seattle – Commercial Litigation / Litigation – Patent
- Andrew T. James (2021)
Minneapolis – Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Marina Lyons (2022)
Washington, DC – Labor and Employment Law – Management
- Brian E. Mason (2021)
Dallas – Commercial Litigation
- Amelia Messa (*)
Wilmington – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law
- Josh Oie (2022)
Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
- Nathan Orme (*)
Salt Lake City – Intellectual Property Law / Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Eric R. Reeves (*)
Dallas – Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Kirk Schuler (2022)
Des Moines – Commercial Litigation
- Alex Sellke (*)
Minneapolis – Litigation – Real Estate / Real Estate Law
- Jesse Sheedy (2022)
Minneapolis – Tax Law / Trusts and Estates
- Michael Sly (2021)
Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law
- Jack Sullivan (2022)
Minneapolis – Labor and Employment Law – Management / Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Mathew Teagarden (2021)
Seattle – Trusts and Estates
- Zachary Tobolowsky (*)
Dallas – Commercial Litigation
- Hannah Russell Torres (2021)
Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Grant Turpin (2022)
Minneapolis – Public Finance Law
- Nicholas K. Tygesson (2021)
Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation
- Heath Waddingham (*)
Salt Lake City – Administrative / Regulatory Law
- Ashley M. Walker (2021)
Salt Lake City – Commercial Litigation
- Stephen Weingold (2021)
Denver – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation
- Joseph M. Wiltse (2022)
Minneapolis – Mergers and Acquisitions Law / Real Estate Law / Securities / Capital Markets Law
The Best Lawyers in America 2023 :(*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.
ANCHORAGE, AK
- Louisiana W. Cutler (2007) [15]
Employment Law – Individuals
Employment Law – Management
Land Use and Zoning Law
Litigation – Labor and Employment
Municipal Law
- Michael A. Grisham (*)
Appellate Practice
- Michael R. Mills (2003) [20]
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Joan M. Travostino (2007) [15]
Corporate Law
Land Use and Zoning Law
Municipal Law
Real Estate Law
COSTA MESA, CA
- John S. Baker (2022)
Commercial Litigation
- Juan C. Basombrio (2007) [15]
Litigation – Antitrust
- Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007) [15]
Employment Law – Management
Labor Law – Management
- Dennis Wong (2011) [10]
Banking and Finance Law
DALLAS, TX
- G. Michael Gruber (2011) [10]
Commercial Litigation
- Robert B. Hale (2008) [15]
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Jay J. Madrid (2003) [20]
Commercial Litigation
International Arbitration – Commercial
Mediation
- Jamie G. Whatley (2021)
Banking and Finance Law
DENVER, CO
- Gina Cornelio (*)
Patent Law
- Deborah Shinbein Howitt (2020)
Privacy and Data Security Law
Trademark Law
- Kerith Kanaber (*)
Patent Law
- Charlene Krogh (2021)
Copyright Law
Trademark Law
- Lee R. Osman (2007) [15]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Patent Law
Technology Law
- Lisa A. Osman (2016) [5]
Trademark Law
- Gregory S. Tamkin (2017) [5]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
- Paul G. Thompson (2014) [10]
Corporate Law
- Michael L. Weiner (2022)
Venture Capital Law
DES MOINES, IA
- Rebecca A. Brommel (2020)
Administrative / Regulatory Law
Health Care Law
Litigation – Health Care
- Katie Ervin Carlson (2019) [5]
Civil Rights Law
Employment Law – Individuals
Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Catherine C. Cownie (2016) [5]
Health Care Law
- John P. Danos (2019) [5]
Economic Development Law
Public Finance Law
- David D. Grossklaus (2005) [15]
Public Finance Law
- Cristina Kuhn (2013) [10]
Municipal Law
Public Finance Law
Securities Regulation
- William J. Miller (2016) [5]
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Patricia A. Scallon (2021)
Public Finance Law
- Alissa Smith (2015) [5]
Health Care Law
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
- Jonathan B. Abram (2007) [15]
Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Michael J. Ahern (2010) [10]
Administrative / Regulatory Law
Government Relations Practice
- Timothy B. Arends (2013) [10]
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- William J. Berens (1993) [30]
Litigation – Trusts and Estates
Trusts and Estates
- Rebecca J. Bernhard (2019) [5]
Employment Law – Management
- Theresa Bevilacqua (2022)
Commercial Litigation
- Shannon Bjorklund (2021)
Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Andrew Brantingham (2022)
Commercial Litigation
- B. Andrew Brown (2007) [15]
Litigation – Environmental
Natural Resources Law
Oil and Gas Law
- Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010) [10]
Copyright Law
Trademark Law
- Robert E. Cattanach (2008) [15]
Litigation – Environmental
- Monica Clark (2020)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Ross C. D'Emanuele (2017) [5]
Health Care Law
- Skip Durocher (2013) [10]
Commercial Litigation
Native American Law
- L. Joseph Genereux (2007) [15]
Banking and Finance Law
- Mark E. Hamel (1997) [25]
Real Estate Law
- Peter L. Harris (2020)
Banking and Finance Law
- Paul W. Heiring (2016) [5]
Litigation – ERISA
- Stuart R. Hemphill (2016) [5]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Robert Hensley (2021)
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Nathan E. Honson (2013) [10]
Tax Law
- J. David Jackson (2016) [5]
Commercial Litigation
- Mark R. Kaster (2010) [10]
Administrative / Regulatory Law
- Thomas O. Kelly III (2001) [20]
Banking and Finance Law
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Jocelyn Knoll (2016) [5]
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
- Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008) [15]
Litigation – Trusts and Estates
Trusts and Estates
- Peter M. Lancaster (2011) [10]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
- Jim Langdon (2021)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Banking and Finance
Litigation – Securities
- Kenneth E. Levitt (*)
Patent Law
- Jay R. Lindgren (2006) [15]
Land Use and Zoning Law
Public Finance Law
- Michael A. Lindsay (2008) [15]
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Antitrust
- Stephen P. Lucke (2010) [10]
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – ERISA
- Edward B. Magarian (2011) [10]
Litigation – Antitrust
- John Marsalek (2021)
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- John Marti (2020)
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- David Meyer (2018) [5]
Real Estate Law
- Ryan E. Mick (2018) [5]
Employment Law – Management
Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Marcus A. Mollison (2019) [5]
Real Estate Law
- Peter Nelson (2017) [5]
Banking and Finance Law
- Steven C. Nelson (2013) [10]
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Barry Newman (2018) [5]
Trusts and Estates
- Robert J. Olson (2013) [10]
Construction Law
Real Estate Law
- Betsy Sanders Parker (2021)
Banking and Finance Law
- Katina M. Peterson (2020)
Tax Law
- Neal N. Peterson (2017) [5]
Health Care Law
- Michael Pignato (2021)
Banking and Finance Law
- F. Matthew Ralph (2020)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Antitrust
- Melissa Raphan (2009) [15]
Employment Law – Management
Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006) [15]
Corporate Compliance Law
Corporate Governance Law
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Eric A. Ruzicka (2016) [5]
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
- Eric R. Sherman (2021)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Banking and Finance
- Zeviel Simpser (2021)
Economic Development Law
Energy Regulatory Law
Utilities Law
- William R. Stoeri (2019) [5]
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Mary J. Streitz (2012) [10]
Native American Law
Tax Law
- Michele J. Thurnblom (2021)
Land Use and Zoning Law
Real Estate Law
- Thomas W. Tinkham (1989) [35]
Commercial Litigation
- Claire H. Topp (2019) [5]
Nonprofit / Charities Law
- Alyson Van Dyk (2021)
Real Estate Law
- Steven J. Wells (2012) [10]
Commercial Litigation
Franchise Law
- Bradley F. Williams (2021)
Commercial Finance Law
Real Estate Law
- Sarah Zach (2021)
Real Estate Law
- RJ Zayed (2015) [5]
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation – Intellectual Property
MISSOULA, MT
- Stephen Bell (2020)
Commercial Litigation
- Dan Semmens (2021)
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Public Finance Law
NEW YORK, NY
- Sandra Edelman (2007) [15]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Trademark Law
- Bruce R. Ewing (2005) [15]
Copyright Law
Trademark Law
- Jonathan M. Herman (2012) [10]
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Trusts and Estates
- Laura M. Lestrade (2022)
Employment Law – Individuals
- Carlos E. Méndez-Peñate (2003) [20]
International Trade and Finance Law
- Richard H. Silberberg (2007) [15]
Arbitration
Mediation
PHOENIX, AZ
- Gabriel M. Hartsell (*)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- W. Scott Jenkins, Jr. (2015) [5]
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Commercial Litigation
- Benjamin A. Thinnes (2019) [5]
Commercial Finance Law
Real Estate Law
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
- Aaron D. Barker (2014) [10]
Patent Law
- Alan W. Bell (2010) [10]
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Bryon J. Benevento (2006) [15]
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Matthew S. Bethards (2015) [5]
Patent Law
- Brett L. Foster (2013) [10]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Trade Secrets Law
Trademark Law
- L. Grant Foster (2013) [10]
Copyright Law
Patent Law
Trademark Law
- Megan Houdeshel (2017) [5]
Environmental Law
Litigation – Environmental
- Milo Steven Marsden (2010) [10]
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Securities
- David Marx (2014) [10]
Corporate Law
- Mark A. Miller (2015) [5]
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Patent Law
Trade Secrets Law
Trademark Law
- Wells Parker (2021)
Energy Regulatory Law
Environmental Law
- Bryan G. Pratt (2020)
Patent Law
- Marcus Simon (2020)
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Patent Law
- Layne T. Smith (2021)
Corporate Law
- Nolan S. Taylor (2006) [15]
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Securities / Capital Markets Law
Venture Capital Law
- Steven T. Waterman (2006) [15]
Litigation – Bankruptcy
SEATTLE, WA
- Nathan Alexander (2021)
Commercial Litigation
- Christopher J. Barry (2009) [15]
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Michael W. Droke (2007) [15]
Employment Law – Management
Labor Law – Management
Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Kimton N. Eng (2011) [10]
Patent Law
- Aaron Goldstein (2018) [5]
Employment Law – Management
- John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012) [10]
Tax Law
- Walter Q. Impert (2018) [5]
Trusts and Estates
- J. Michael Keyes (2013) [10]
Commercial Litigation
Copyright Law
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Patent Law
Trademark Law
- Jeremy Larson (2022)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Banking and Finance
- Marianne O'Bara (2007) [15]
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
WASHINGTON, DC
- Thomas O. Gorman (2010) [10]
Litigation – Securities
Securities Regulation
WILMINGTON, DE
- Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016) [5]
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
