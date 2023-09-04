FILE — People walk on a road swept by flooding waters in Chikwawa, Malawi, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the deaths and damage by tropical storm Ana and more than a week of heavy rains across southern Africa. uch of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted. But most of Africa's 1.3 billion people live with little advance knowledge of what's to come. That can be deadly, with damage running in the billions of dollars. The first Africa Climate Summit opens this week in Kenya to highlight the continent that will suffer the most from climate change while contributing to it the least. At the heart of every issue on the agenda, from energy to agriculture, is the lack of data collection that drives decisions as basic as when to plant and when to flee.