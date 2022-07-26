CHERRY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (FCOB), holding company of 1 st Colonial Community Bank, today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $3.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Robert White, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter results and our team’s ability to deliver another quarter of exceptional performance for our shareholders. Our loan growth played a key part in our results and helped us replace the non-recurring PPP revenue. Our focus continues to be on executing our strategic priorities and delivering consistent and sustainable results. The economic environment continues to be challenging, creating some uncertainty surrounding future loan demand. Our team has and will continue to remain responsive to our clients’ needs, as we navigate through a period of rising interest rates and extremely high inflation. The focus remains high on managing our operating expenses and minimizing any impact on our bottom line. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well with our asset quality metrics remaining stable. We continue to monitor the loan portfolio for any early signs of borrower stress.”

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $6.1 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The $1.1 million increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $999 thousand increase in interest income coupled with a $98 thousand decrease in interest expense. For the second quarter of 2022, average loan balances increased $76.9 million to $545.7 million from $468.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and generated an additional $971 thousand in interest income. When compared to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $350 thousand from $5.8 million. Approximately 30% of the loan portfolio is tied to the Wall Street Journal prime rate and will re-price at various times when the rate changes. For the second quarter of 2022, net loan origination income on the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $89 thousand and declined $188 thousand from the second quarter of 2021 and $328 thousand from the first quarter of 2022. PPP loans outstanding were $1.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

For the first six months of 2022, net interest income grew $2.1 million, or 21.4%, to $11.9 million from $9.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in interest income accompanied with a $221 thousand decrease in interest expense. For 2022, interest income on average loans increased $2.0 million while interest income on average loans held for sale and investments declined $74 thousand and $34 thousand, respectively. Our average outstanding loan balance grew $77.7 million and was affected by a $46.0 million reduction in average PPP loans outstanding. Net PPP loan origination income decreased $67 thousand year over year. Interest expense was affected by a $203 thousand decline in interest expense related to a reduction in the rate paid on average certificates of deposit (CDs) outstanding.

The net interest margin was 3.56% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.09% for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 3.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The improvement in net interest margin was mostly related to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a reduction in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets grew 38 basis points from 3.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Additionally, we continue to benefit from the repricing of maturing CDs. The average rates paid on CDs declined 30 basis points from 1.20% for the second quarter of 2021 to 0.90% for the second quarter of 2022. For the first two quarters of 2022, the average yield on interest-earning assets grew 30 basis points to 3.90% from 3.60% for the same period in 2021. We anticipate raising our deposit rates in the third quarter to maintain our competitive position in the market.

Loan Loss Provision

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded provisions to the allowance for loan losses (“allowance”) of $300 thousand and $600 thousand, respectively, compared to $175 thousand and $415 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The loan loss provision was $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $248 thousand for the first half of 2022 compared to $203 thousand for the same period in 2021. The allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.38% as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 compared to 1.26% as of June 30, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, a decrease of $456 thousand, or 20.2%, from $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Income from the origination and sales of residential mortgages declined $459 thousand, or 33%, from the second quarter in 2021 due to a $17.0 million, or 37%, decline in sales. Mortgage activity was impacted by a drop in refinancing transactions and a lack of inventory in the purchase market that we believe were both caused by the increase on interest rates. During the second quarter of 2022, we earned $318 thousand in gains on the sale of SBA loans compared to $616 thousand for the comparable 2021 period. The second quarter of 2022 also includes a non-taxable bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit of $308 thousand related to a former employee. When compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $327 thousand from $1.5 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income was $3.3 million, a decline of $1.6 million, or 32.3%, from $4.9 million for the same period in 2021. Income from the origination and sales of residential mortgages decreased $1.6 million, or 46.5%, from $3.4 million for the first two quarters of 2021 to $1.8 million for the first two quarters in 2022 due to a decline of $35.3 million in the volume of loans sold during the 2022 period. Additionally, we retained in our loan portfolio $32.0 million, or 36%, of the $90.0 million in mortgage originations in the first two quarters of 2022 compared to $18.6 million, or 17%, of the originations in the first two quarters of 2021. In the first six months of 2022 we earned $665 thousand in gains on the sale of SBA loans compared to $951 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $5.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $258 thousand, or 5.5%, from $4.7 million for the comparable period in 2021. Personnel expenses increased $185 thousand, or 6.1%, during this period and reflects the 10.8% increase in full time equivalent employees. Additionally in the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a $195 thousand loss due to a fraudulent transaction between a long-term deposit customer and an unrelated third-party.

When compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $373 thousand from $4.6 million. The second quarter of 2022 was impacted by the previously mentioned loss of $195 thousand. Additionally, professional fees, impaired loan expenses and lending expenses increased $69 thousand, $51 thousand and $39 thousand, respectively. During the first quarter of 2022, we recovered $41 thousand in impaired loan expenses from the payoff of two impaired loans.

Non-interest expense was $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Personnel expenses increased $243 thousand, or 4% and reflects the increase in headcount throughout 2021. Professional fees, impaired loan expenses and lending expenses declined $130 thousand, $94 thousand and $73 thousand, respectively.

Income Taxes

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, income tax expense was $706 thousand and $1.4 million, respectively, compared to $703 thousand and $1.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The non-taxable BOLI payment had a favorable impact on our income taxes in 2022.

Financial Condition

Assets

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $735.0 million and grew $37.2 million, or 5.3%, from $697.8 million as of March 31, 2022. Total assets were $682.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $560.9 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $25.6 million, or 4.8%, from $535.2 million as of March 31, 2022. Total loans grew $59.0 million, or 11.8%, from $501.9 million as of December 31, 2021. During the first half of 2022, commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction and excluding PPP loans, grew $42.6 million. Residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit increased $29.2 million. PPP loans declined $12.7 million to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, loans held for sale were $10.9 million and decreased $499 thousand from $11.4 million as of March 31, 2022. Loans held for sale as of June 30, 2022 increased $962 thousand from $10.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Investments grew $20.1 million to $127.0 million as of June 30, 2022 from $106.9 million as of March 31, 2022. Investments were $111.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents declined $10.2 million, or 39.1%, from $26.1 million as of March 31, 2022 to fund the loan growth. Cash and cash equivalents were $40.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Liabilities

Total deposits were $639.5 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $13.5 million, or 2.1%, from $626.0 million as of March 31, 2022. For the first six months of 2022, total deposits grew $29.0 million, or 4.8%, from $610.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Interest-checking, certificates of deposit including brokered deposits, and money market accounts increased $16.8 million, $14.9 million, and $3.6 million, respectively, while savings accounts and demand deposits decreased $3.3 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Short-term borrowings increased $24.0 million to fund the asset growth.

Shareholder’s Equity

Total shareholders’ equity was $56.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $56.6 million as of March 31, 2022 and $57.8 million as of December 31, 2021. During the first two quarters of 2022, the net unrealized loss in our investment portfolio caused a $4.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) from $272 thousand as of December 31, 2021 to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.8 million as of June 30, 2022. The decline in AOCI was caused by higher interest rates and the widening spreads in our government agency sponsored bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Tangible book value per share increased $0.15, or 1.2%, from $12.01 as of March 31, 2022 to $12.16 as of June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $12.23 as of December 31, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022 we completed the stock repurchase program that was announced in the fourth quarter of 2021. We repurchased 193,381 shares (78,881 shares during 2022) for a total cost of $2.0 million through a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The average price per share was $10.274.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2022, total impaired loans were $6.2 million and included $3.3 million in non-performing loans compared to $3.6 million as of March 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, total impaired loans were $3.8 million and included $3.5 million in non-performing loans. During the second quarter of 2022, there was one new troubled debt restructuring of a $2.7 million SBA loan with a 90% guarantee. We provided a payment deferral to the borrower for four months.

As of June 30, 2022, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.45% compared to 0.48% as of March 31, 2022. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.52% as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $7.8 million or 1.38% of total loans compared to $7.3 million or 1.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2022. The allowance was $6.9 million or 1.38% of total loans as of December 31, 2021. The allowance to non-accrual loans was 235.2% as of June 30, 2022, 220.9% as of March 31, 2022 and 195.9% as of December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Highlights:

1 st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

ended June 30,

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income

$

6,793

$

6,421

$

5,794

$

13,214

$

11,340

Interest expense

 

672

 

650

 

770

 

1,322

 

1,543

Net Interest Income

 

6,121

 

5,771

 

5,024

 

11,892

 

9,797

Provision for loan losses

 

300

 

300

 

175

 

600

 

415

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

5,821

 

5,471

 

4,849

 

11,292

 

9,382

Non-interest income

 

1,807

 

1,480

 

2,263

 

3,287

 

4,858

Non-interest expense

 

4,958

 

4,585

 

4,700

 

9,543

 

9,513

Income before taxes

 

2,670

 

2,366

 

2,412

 

5,036

 

4,727

Income tax expense

 

706

 

707

 

703

 

1,413

 

1,365

 

Net Income

$

1,964

$

1,659

$

1,709

$

3,623

$

3,362

Earnings Per Share – Basic

$

0.42

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

0.77

$

0.68

Earnings Per Share – Diluted

$

0.41

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.75

$

0.67

SELECTED PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

ended June 30,

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Annualized Return on Average Assets

 

1.11

%

 

0.96

%

 

1.02

%

 

1.04

%

 

1.03

%

Annualized Return on Average Equity

 

14.02

%

 

11.69

%

 

12.70

%

 

12.85

%

 

12.57

%

Book value per share (1)

$

12.16

 

$

12.01

 

$

11.47

 

$

12.16

 

$

11.47

 

As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021

Bank Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage

9.68

%

9.22

%

Total Risk Based Capital

14.22

%

15.37

%

Common Equity Tier 1

12.96

%

14.11

%

1 st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,910

 

$

40,877

 

Total investments

 

126,960

 

 

111,807

 

Loans held for sale

 

10,919

 

 

9,957

 

Total loans

 

560,867

 

 

501,883

 

Less Allowance for loan losses

 

(7,755

)

 

(6,906

)

Loans and leases, net

 

553,112

 

 

494,977

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

15,958

 

 

16,160

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

1,193

 

 

1,072

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,885

 

 

1,664

 

Other assets

 

9,038

 

 

6,320

 

Total Assets

$

734,975

 

$

682,834

 

 

Total deposits

$

639,495

 

$

610,477

 

Other borrowings

 

24,000

 

 

-

 

Subordinated debt

 

10,458

 

 

10,440

 

Other liabilities

 

4,284

 

 

4,101

 

Total Liabilities

 

678,237

 

 

625,018

 

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

56,738

 

 

57,816

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

734,975

 

$

682,834

 

1 st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN TABLES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

For the three months ended

 

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

 

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,453

$

22

0.54

%

$

41,227

$

15

0.15

%

$

35,176

$

8

0.09

%

Investment securities

 

118,657

 

465

1.57

%

 

110,342

 

378

1.39

%

 

127,098

 

416

1.31

%

Loans held for sale

 

9,153

 

94

4.12

%

 

11,016

 

81

2.98

%

 

20,415

 

129

2.53

%

Loans

 

545,727

 

6,212

4.57

%

 

513,770

 

5,947

4.69

%

 

468,784

 

5,241

4.48

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

689,990

 

6,793

3.95

%

 

676,355

 

6,421

3.85

%

 

651,473

 

5,794

3.57

%

Non-interest earning assets

 

22,694

 

 

 

22,633

 

22,385

 

 

Total average assets

$

712,684

 

 

$

698,988

$

673,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking accounts

$

296,642

$

91

0.12

%

$

283,404

$

86

0.12

%

$

266,473

$

113

0.17

%

Savings and money markets

 

135,013

 

98

0.29

%

 

129,219

 

92

0.29

%

 

120,569

 

87

0.29

%

Time deposits

 

119,396

 

269

0.90

%

 

122,900

 

275

0.91

%

 

123,975

 

371

1.20

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

551,051

 

458

0.33

%

 

535,523

 

453

0.34

%

 

511,017

 

571

0.45

%

Borrowings

 

14,852

 

214

5.75

%

 

10,535

 

197

7.58

%

 

12,913

 

199

6.18

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

565,903

 

672

0.48

%

 

546,058

 

650

0.48

%

 

523,930

 

770

0.59

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

86,407

 

 

 

91,335

 

 

 

92,534

 

 

Other liabilities

 

4,182

 

 

 

4,026

 

3,421

 

 

Total average liabilities

 

656,492

 

 

 

641,419

 

 

 

619,885

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

56,192

 

 

 

57,569

 

53,973

 

 

Total average liabilities and equity

$

712,684

 

 

$

698,988

$

673,858

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

6,121

 

 

$

5,771

 

 

$

5,024

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.46

%

 

 

3.09

%

Net interest spread

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.37

%

 

 

2.98

%

1 st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN TABLES – Continued

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

For the six months ended

For the six months ended

 

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

 

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Cash and cash equivalents

$

28,772

$

37

0.26

%

$

31,421

$

15

0.10

%

Investment securities

 

114,522

 

843

1.48

%

 

131,154

 

877

1.35

%

Loans held for sale

 

10,079

 

175

3.50

%

 

21,330

 

249

2.35

%

Loans

 

529,836

 

12,159

4.63

%

 

452,120

 

10,199

4.55

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

683,209

 

13,214

3.90

%

 

636,025

 

11,340

3.60

%

Non-interest earning assets

 

22,665

 

 

 

21,881

 

 

Total average assets

$

705,874

 

 

$

657,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking accounts

$

290,060

$

177

0.12

%

$

258,454

$

230

0.18

%

Savings and money market deposits

 

132,132

 

191

0.29

%

 

119,047

 

171

0.29

%

Time deposits

 

121,139

 

544

0.91

%

 

119,241

 

747

1.26

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

543,331

 

912

0.34

%

 

496,742

 

1,148

0.47

%

Borrowings

 

12,705

 

410

6.51

%

 

12,824

 

395

6.21

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

556,036

 

1,322

0.48

%

 

509,566

 

1,543

0.61

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

88,858

 

 

 

90,602

 

 

Other liabilities

 

4,104

 

 

 

3,780

 

 

Total average liabilities

 

648,998

 

 

 

603,948

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

56,876

 

 

 

53,958

 

 

Total average liabilities and equity

$

705,874

 

 

$

657,906

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

11,892

 

 

$

9,797

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.51

%

 

 

3.11

%

Net interest spread

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

2.99

%

1st Colonial Community Bank, the subsidiary of 1st Colonial Bancorp, provides a range of business and consumer financial services, placing emphasis on customer service and access to decision makers. Headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, the Bank has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania. The bank also has a loan production office in Haddonfield, New Jersey and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. To learn more, call (877) 785-8550 or visit www.1stcolonial.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and include statements about management’s strategies and expectations about our business. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause a difference include the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; economic conditions including rising inflation and supply chain shortages; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area; unanticipated loan losses; inability to close loans in our pipeline; lack of liquidity; varying and unanticipated costs of collection with respect to nonperforming loans; an inability to dispose of real estate owned; changes in interest rates, changes in FDIC assessments, deposit flows, loan demand, and real estate values; changes in relationships with major customers; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in laws or regulations and in the manner in which the regulators enforce same; new technology and other factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services.

