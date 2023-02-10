This Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, booking photo provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows former Memphis Police Officer Demetrius Haley in Memphis, Tenn. Years before Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, 2023, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at the Shelby County prison. The 2015 assault was so disturbing that 34 other inmates, the entire cell block, signed a letter to the corrections director.