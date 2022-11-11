DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Report by Application, by Type, by Material, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vacuum blood collection tube market size is estimated to be USD 2611.56 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The increasing incidence of disorders, more cases of HIV and diabetes, and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle are some of the key drivers for the market growth.
However, stringent government regulations, a shortage of experienced workers, and the risk connected with blood transfusion are expected to restrain the market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Greiner Holding (Austria)
- Quest Diagnostics (US)
- SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany)
- Macopharma (France)
- Smiths Medical (US)
- Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China)
- AB Medical (South Korea)
- F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy)
- APTCA SPA (Italy)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Terumo BCT (US)
- Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO. Ltd. (China)
- Cardinal Health (US)
- Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan)
- Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Preq Systems (India)
- Haematonics (US)
- CML Biotech (India)
- Retractable Technologies (US)
- Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany)
- Becton Dickinson and Company (US)
- Mitra Industries Private Limited (India)
- Grifols S.A. (Spain)
- Neomedic Limited (UK)
Market Segmentation
By Application (Revenue, USD Million)
- Biochemical Test
- Coagulation Testing
By Type (Revenue, USD Million)
- Plasma Separation Tubes
- Serum Blood Collection Tube
By Material (Revenue, USD Million)
- Plastic Tubes
- Glass Tubes
By End user (Revenue, USD Million)
- Pathology Laboratories
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Blood Banks
- Outpatient Centres
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qedguo
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005452/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HOSPITALS HEALTH PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/11/2022 11:58 AM/DISC: 11/11/2022 11:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005452/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.