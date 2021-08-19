WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two major airlines are offering flights from New England's second largest city to New York City.
JetBlue is set to restart its route from Worcester, Massachusetts to New York City on Thursday evening while Delta Air Lines says it will begin offering a new route from Worcester Regional Airport in November.
The Telegram-Gazette reports Delta's flights will land in New York’s LaGuardia Airport while JetBlue's flights will use JFK International Airport.
The airlines suspended their flights out of Worcester last fall, citing declining revenue and demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
JetBlue had offered service to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and New York City while Delta offered flights to Detroit. That Delta route has now been switched to New York, the newspaper reports.
“Throughout the pandemic, we made sure the airport would be prepared when the airlines were ready to return," Lisa Wieland, CEO of Massport, which operates Worcester Regional Airport.