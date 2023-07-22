ATLANTA — Two people were taken into custody after a man was found shot at the University of Georgia campus early Saturday morning, school officials confirmed. His injuries were non-life threatening.
The shooting, which happened in the area of Jackson and Fulton streets, spurred a chain of alerts from the university to students and staff on campus urging them to stay away from the active scene. At around 2:15 a.m. UGA police officers heard what they believed were gunshots near the undergraduate admissions building, university spokesman Rod Guajardo said.
An officer quickly located a man, who was identified as a campus visitor, nearby with gunshot wounds to his leg, Guajardo added.
Soon after, officials said Athens-Clarke County police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident. Two suspects were detained.
They were identified by the university as 25-year-old Zachary Thomas Baker and 24-year-old Mark Luke Jarrett — both of whom were also visiting campus. They are facing charges of aggravated assault, weapon on school grounds, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.
“No other suspects are being sought and there is no indication of any continuing threat,” Guajardo said.
———
©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.