FORT WORTH, Texas — Two boys were fatally shot and a toddler was critically wounded Sunday afternoon by assailants outside of a house in northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.
The victims were shot about 2:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive, near the intersection of Barber Ridge Trail.
A 17-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and an 18-month-old boy were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The 17-year-old and 5-year-old later died, Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes said. The toddler has injuries that are not life-threatening and is expected to survive, he added.
Noakes said that police do not know the boys’ relationship and do not know what the boys were doing outside at the time of the shooting.
The boys were outside of the house when assailants arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on the boys, he said. Multiple ejected cartridge casings were found in the street.
Police do not know if the suspects are gang members but authorities are investigating whether the homicides are gang-related.
Police do not have any descriptions of the vehicle involved and are asking neighborhood residents with any surveillance videos to share them with authorities, Noakes said. Call 817-392-4336 with any information.
