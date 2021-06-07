PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in Pawtucket that left a 20-year-old man dead, police said Monday.
Jahcolin Rodrigues, 20, of Providence, and Todd Alicea, 30, of Pawtucket, are charged in the death May 15 of Leonardo Tavares, who was found inside a vehicle outside his home suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said he was targeted.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Family members say Tavares was shot after helping his mother with errands.
Alicea was held without bail at his arraignment Monday on first-degree murder and other charges. No defense attorney was listed in online court records. He did not enter a plea.
Rodrigues is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not clear if he has an attorney.