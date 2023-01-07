CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children and an adult died on Friday night in a fiery head-on wreck in Davidson County, multiple media outlets reported.
A first-grade student at Silver Valley Elementary School and a seventh-grade student at South Davidson Middle School were killed in the wreck, WGHP reported, citing a Davidson County Schools statement.
“Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy,” Superintendent Emily Lipe said in the statement. “Additional personnel will be on site at both schools on Monday to provide emotional support.”
The wreck happened just after 8 p.m.
The driver of a Toyota 4 Runner SUV veered left of center while southbound on N.C. 109 and hit a northbound car that overturned off the road and burst into flames, WXII reported, citing information from the State Highway Patrol.
Three in the car died at the scene, about 1.5 miles south of Cid Road, WFMY reported. That’s southeast of Lexington and just north of Denton.
The Toyota driver hit a second car whose driver and passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to WFMY.
The Toyota driver was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with serious injuries, according to WGHP.
Charges are expected after troopers consult with the Davidson County District Attorney’s office, WXII reported.
The State Highway Patrol didn’t release the names of those killed and hurt in the wreck. A trooper who investigated the wreck didn’t immediately return a call from The Charlotte Observer.
