DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2022--
The "Basic Good Manufacturing Practice for Quality Control Laboratory Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
GMP Training Overview
In the manufacture and quality control of medicinal products, compliance with the GMP rules is the decisive aspect for manufacturing high-quality products. For this reason, every staff member in the pharmaceutical industry has to be familiar with the basic GMP requirements
Learning Objectives
The Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate Program provides a comprehensive overview on the best practices regarding management of manufacturing and quality control testing for pharmaceutical products.
The Live Online Training is designed for people who have no or little knowledge of GMP.
- You get to know the most important pharmaceutical regulations and their importance,
- you get a basic overview of GMP requirements in pharmaceutical production, and
- you become familiar with technical terms from the field of GMP and their meaning
- Understand the regulatory requirements governing GMP compliant QC Labs.
- Understand how to apply those requirements
- Understand the regulatory expectations regarding laboratory design and utilities
- Understand the regulatory expectations regarding laboratory equipment/instrumentation
Key Topics Covered:
These are the areas of focus:
1) An Introduction to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP),
2) CFR Title 21, Parts 58, 210, 211 Overview
3) GMP in the Warehouse,
4) Quality Control Laboratory Design
5) Microbiology in the Workplace,
6) Cleaning and Sanitation,
7) Good Documentation Practices - GMP Laboratory
8) Documentation and Record-Keeping, Stability & Training
9) Contamination Control,
10) Production Controls,
11) Packaging Controls,
12) Quality Assurance and Quality Control
13) Pharmaceuticals Corrective Actions and Preventative Actions (CAPAs).
14) The Regulatory Inspection
15) Deviations / Non-conformances
16) OOS / OOT
17) How to write an effective investigation
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1j571
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005827/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY EDUCATION MANUFACTURING HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER SCIENCE TRAINING RESEARCH OTHER MANUFACTURING PACKAGING SCIENCE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/25/2022 12:44 PM/DISC: 04/25/2022 12:44 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005827/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.