PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A pair of shootings early Saturday claimed the lives of two young men in Providence, police said.
A 25-year-old man was shot at around 2 a.m. Saturday on O'Connell Street and a 23-year-old man was shot about 20 minutes later at a gas station on Branch Avenue, police said.
The younger of the two victims died at the scene while the other man died at a hospital, police said.
Police do not believe the two shootings are related, WPRI-TV reported. The shootings were the 17th and 18th homicides of the years in Providence, Police Maj. David Lapatin said.