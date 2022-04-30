Two people were killed and another possibly missing after the truck they were in drove off a cliff and into the ocean Friday evening at Pescadero Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, authorities said.
An unidentified man in his 40s and a girl described only as being under 18 were killed in the crash, which was reported about 8:50 p.m., authorities said. The bodies of both victims were later recovered.
Cal Fire and the San Mateo County Fire personnel were the first to arrive on the scene and found the victims’ 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck flipped over at the bottom of a 30-foot rocky embankment that buttressed the sea, authorities said.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a third person believed to be in the vehicle.
None of the victims has been identified and it’s unclear if they were related, according to Art Montiel, a CHP Public Information Officer.
“I can’t recall anything like this happening in the past,” said Montiel, an 11-year veteran. “That’s a first for me.”
Montiel said the truck was believed to be traveling westbound on Pescadero Creek Road toward the beach. The truck’s driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Pacific Coast Highway and barreled through a beach parking lot before plunging into the ocean.
©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.