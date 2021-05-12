WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Two people died when their sailboat sank off Rhode Island, state officials said.
Environmental police and the marine task force responded to Greenwich Bay off of Warwick just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.
The 23-foot (7-meter) boat took on water and sank, officials said. The victims were pulled unresponsive from the water and brought to shore at the Oakland Beach Boat Ramp where they were pronounced dead.
They were identified Wednesday as Robert Puchta, 62, and Luann Cole, 66, both from Warwick.
No other details were made public.
The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.
Authorities are still trying to locate and recover the vessel, officials said.