WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 4-day-old baby girl missing for several hours Saturday has been found unharmed and two people are facing kidnapping charges in the child's disappearance, Worceser police said.

Officers responded to a gas station in the city at about 9:15 a.m. where they talked to the baby's mother, police said in a statement posted on the department's website. The mother told police she had gone out with an acquiantance she knew through Facebook, but who she had never met, for a coffee at the woman's invitation. But when she went into the store, the woman drove away with the baby.

The mother flagged down a police officer.

The suspect's vehicle was found in Shrewsbury at about 10:10 a.m., but the baby and the suspect were nowhere to be found.

Just after noon, police got a call that the baby had been left at a Subway sandwich shop in Worcester and mother and baby were reunited.

The 19-year-old suspect and an alleged accomplice, a 23-year-old man, were found at another restaurant a short distance away. They were arrested and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

