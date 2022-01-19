Two Marines were killed and two others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in North Carolina, officials say.
The 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune confirmed the crash, and its “multiple casualties” in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
The fatal crash was reported at about 1 p.m. near U.S. Highway 17 and state Highway 210, WNCT reported. Highway Patrol officials confirmed two Marines were killed and two other Marines were airlifted to a local hospital.
“While making the right turn — the vehicle is a 7-ton military vehicle — it lost control and overturned and ejected the Marines that were in the back of the truck out into the roadway,” Sgt. Devin Rich with North Carolina Highway Patrol said, according to WRAL.
When the vehicle rolled, 19 Marines were in the truck, WRAL reported.
“I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County,” Governor Roy Cooper tweeted. “We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them.”
Camp Lejeune is a training base in Jacksonville “that promotes the combat readiness of the operating forces and missions of other tenant commands by providing training venues, facilities, services, and support in order to be responsive to the needs of Marines, sailors, and their families,” according to its website.
