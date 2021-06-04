BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers were injured and a police K-9 and the suspect were killed Friday in a shooting during an investigation into a domestic dispute, authorities said.
The two Braintree officers were each shot multiple times after they went searching for the the suspect who had fled into the woods, authorities said.
Both officers were in surgery Friday afternoon, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey told reporters.
“We think things look pretty good, but they are uncertain,” Morrissey said about the condition of the officers.
Neither the names of the officers nor the suspect were immediately released. But Morrissey said the suspect appears to have been “well known to police.”
Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said the officers were “essentially ambushed” by the suspect, who authorities believe had two handguns. The K-9 dog was fatally wounded in the gunfire, Dubois said.