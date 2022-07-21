Two people were in serious condition Thursday after being injured when a shuttle bus crashed at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
The LAX-operated bus carrying about 23 people and a driver crashed about 12:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The crash occurred when a “LAX-IT bus driver miscalculated a turn and collided with a pillar at the lower level of Circle Way and Center way,” LAX police said in a statement.
Two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, the Fire Department said. Seven other people were transported for treatment of minor injuries.
The airport said the incident impacted traffic around the airport for around two hours.
The Los Angeles police department is investigating the crash.
