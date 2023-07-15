PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department suffered a double loss on Friday after two officers with a combined 39 years of service died in separate, nonviolent circumstances.
Officer Lynneice Hill, 44, of the 3rd Police District, died Friday night after experiencing what has been described as an apparent medical emergency, police officials said.
Also on Friday, Officer Kevin Whetstone of the 39th Police District, died of a heart attack in his home, according to a tweet from that district’s Twitter account. Neither his age nor length of service were provided. Police officials said Saturday afternoon only that “a 39th District officer passed away.”
Hill’s husband, Dennis Smith, is also a police officer, assigned to the 14th District. Known as NeNe to her family, Hill was the mother of two sons and a daughter, as well as the grandmother of three children, according to her uncle, Chris Alston.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, witnesses reported that a female police officer appeared unresponsive on the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard in the parking lot of the T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods stores, where she was working an overtime assignment, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
After medics arrived, CPR was performed on the officer and medics transported her to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, said a visibly shaken Outlaw at a news conference outside the hospital around 11 p.m.
“At this time, we don’t know any additional information as to what happened or why,” the commissioner said.
Outlaw said the officer had been married to another Philadelphia police officer.
“As you can see behind me, there are a lot of officers here that are not only here in support, but they’re here grieving,” Outlaw said.
Outlaw said she had spoken to the officer’s husband and met with other family members.
The commissioner said she had heard “nothing but amazing things about [Hill’s] dedication and her commitment to the Police Department.”
Known for her charitable work helping to feed people with cancer, Hill was a “selfless woman with a wonderful spirit,” according to Michael Rowe, CEO of Legacy of Hope, a Philadelphia nonprofit that supports individuals stricken with the disease.
On Saturday evening, Rowe and his team recalled how Hill had delivered groceries to individuals with cancer in the city twice a month for more than three years.
“She was so altruistic,” Rowe said. “She had a family member with cancer, and she worked to make our communities better places to live.”
He added, “This is a difficult time for all of us.”
In an interview with 6 ABC during one of her grocery runs, Hill said, “Coming from a family with grandparents and aunts [and] losing them to cancer, it’s no greater joy than to be able to show up at someone’s house with a bunch of groceries.”
Alston, her uncle, said that Hill had been “very active” in her church, Jones Temple Church of God in Christ in Fairmount, particularly the youth program.
On Saturday afternoon, John McNesby, FOP Lodge 5 president, released the following statement about Hill:
“It’s with a heavy heart that we mourn the sudden passing of dedicated police officer, Lynneice Hill. Our friend and colleague served this city for 24 years with humility, distinction and integrity. We pray for officer Hill’s family, friends and colleagues with the Philadelphia police department. The FOP will never forget her dedication and contributions to the police department and her community.”
McNesby also released a statement about Whetstone, saying the 15-year veteran “served his community and city with professionalism and integrity. He was beloved by his fellow officers and colleagues. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
Medic 43, the Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance that transported Hill to the hospital, then took her body to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The medic unit was escorted by Highway Patrol motorcycles and followed by a long procession of police vehicles with lights and sirens activated.
Police officers stood at attention along the route and saluted Hill as the medic unit passed.
———
(Staff writer Robert Moran and staff photographer Elizabeth Robertson contributed to this article.)
———
