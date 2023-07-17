NEENAH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., a North American leader in safety and regulatory compliance solutions, reminds safety and environmental health and safety professionals that two weeks remain to apply for the 2023 J. J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year (SPOTY) Awards. The annual awards recognize safety and EHS professionals who go above and beyond their daily duties to build a culture and vision for safety and achieve excellence in safety for their companies. Applications are open through July 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. CST at jjkeller.com/spoty.
Professionals may apply for the SPOTY Awards directly or be nominated by someone else.
The winning safety professionals will be chosen by a panel from J. J. Keller’s staff of 75+ safety consultants and experts — acknowledged industry leaders with a combined 500+ years of experience. The winners will be announced in September.
Prize Package Valued at More Than $20,000
The first-place J. J. Keller SPOTY Award winner will receive a range of items totaling more than $20,000 in value:
- $2,500 to be donated by J. J. Keller to the winner’s nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of choice
- a free one-year subscription to the J. J. Keller ® SAFETY MANAGEMENT SUITE for the winner and their staff (up to 10 users)
- $1,200 in free online training from J. J. Keller
- $200 toward J. J. Keller ® SAFEGEAR TM PPE
- a commemorative plaque
In addition, the winner and their company will be featured in a webcast by J. J. Keller in October 2023.
“The SPOTY Awards differ from many other company-wide awards in the industry because they focus on the personal commitment and influence of the safety professionals who are on the ground doing the hard work of keeping people safe every day,” said Rustin Keller, president and CEO of J. J. Keller. “Since 1953, our purpose at J. J. Keller has been to protect people and the businesses they run. We advise on safety practices that are head-and-shoulders above the others. And we look forward to honoring those who have implemented forward-thinking approaches.”
Awards are presented for the J. J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year as well as second and third places.
Second place receives a $500 donation to the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of their choice, a free one-year subscription to the J. J. Keller ® SAFETY MANAGEMENT SUITE, $250 toward J. J. Keller ® SAFEGEAR TM PPE and a commemorative plaque. Third place receives a $100 donation to the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of their choice, a free one-year subscription to the J. J. Keller ® SAFETY MANAGEMENT SUITE, $200 toward J. J. Keller ® SAFEGEAR TM PPE and a commemorative plaque.
“Safety is one of the most important things a company can provide for employees,” said Keller. “We want to honor safety professionals who create a safety culture every day.”
The SPOTY Awards are open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are safety professionals. See complete official rules at jjkeller.com/spoty.
About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
Since we began as a family-owned company in 1953, our purpose at J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. has been to protect people and the businesses they run. Today, serving 500,000+ companies across North America, our associates are proud to make a larger impact than ever. Transportation, construction and industrial organizations of all sizes rely on our expert insights to create safe work environments and simplify complex government regulations. They trust our diversified portfolio of solutions – cloud-based management tools, consulting, professional services, training, forms, PPE and safety supplies – to safeguard workers, reduce risk and build operational confidence. www.jjkeller.com
About J. J. Keller ® SAFETY MANAGEMENT SUITE
The J. J. Keller ® SAFETY MANAGEMENT SUITE is part of J. J. Keller’s growing family of world-class cloud solutions – honored as a World-Changing Idea by Fast Company. It is a must-have for safety professionals at any level. It provides safety management tools and applications to help drive performance, reduce risk and ensure compliance. Developed using real-world insight from industry leaders across the country, SAFETY MANAGEMENT SUITE delivers round-the-clock access to all of J. J. Keller’s most popular safety management tools, making it easy to develop a full-service safety program from the ground up. Learn more at Safety Management Suite | EHS Compliance Software | JJKellerSafety.com.
