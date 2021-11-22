DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
The "2021 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ambulatory surgery market (ASC) is estimated at $30-40 billion and the predicted shift in cardiac and musculoskeletal care to ambulatory settings will further the growth.
The 2021 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the movement of surgical procedures to outpatient settings.
Key Highlights:
- Cardiovascular procedures in outpatient settings are estimated to grow from 10% to 30-35% by mid-2020s.
- ASC surgical procedure claims declined nearly 10% in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic.
- Total joint replacements at ASCs are expected to grow 95% over the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- ASC Market Overview
- Nearly Half Of ASC Leaders Expect Revenues To Increase In 2021
- Elective Surgery Backlog Expected Through 2023
- Orthopedic And Cardiovascular Procedures Expected To Lead ASC Growth
- Shift To Outpatient Settings Brings Substantial Revenue Opportunities
- Health Systems Preparing For The Shift To Outpatient Settings
- Office-Based Labs Primed For Growth
- ASC Reimbursement Lower Than HOPDs
- CMS 2021 Final Payment Rule Adds 11 New Procedures For ASC Coverage
- CMS To Measure Number Of Hospital Visits After ASC General Surgery In 2024
- Cataract Surgery Most Frequent ASC Service
- Gastroenterology And Ophthalmology Top ASC Specializations
- Breast Reconstruction Most Expensive ASC Procedure
- ASCs Experience Staffing Challenges During Pandemic
- Consolidation Continues Among ASCs
- Both ASCs And HOPDS Score Well On Patient Satisfaction
- Clarivate Lists Top Products Sold To ASCs Through Distribution
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y08h0x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006068/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/22/2021 04:13 AM/DISC: 11/22/2021 04:13 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006068/en