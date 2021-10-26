DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
The "Countdown to the Chinese Century: Digital Provinces Guide Part Two" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese Century is imminent and understanding what will be the world's largest economy, its culture, and its philosophy will be imperative to navigate the new world.
Each province's digital economy has been broken down into eleven Fourth Industrial Revolution technological sectors of AI, 5G, blockchain, electric/autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, robotics, 3D printing, virtual/augmented reality, drones, smart cities, high-speed rail, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Henan is at the heart of China's autonomous and electric vehicle revolution while it is a critical BRI central European transport hub. Henan has also been at the vanguard of China's 3D printing revolution as well as AI in education.
Hong Kong is at the forefront of passenger drones and virtual reality whilst it will leverage its financial services strengths to be a critical offshore capital hub for the BRI. Hong Kong also has designs on leading the renewable revolution by being carbon neutral by 2050.
Inner Mongolia is at the epicentre of China's renewable revolution leading in wind energy capacity installation by 2019 while also having formidable solar energy reserves. Inner Mongolia has also leveraged its geography to become a national big data cloud computing hub while it is the logistical gateway of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor. Inner Mongolia is emerging in electric vehicles and pioneered large drone cargo delivery.
An Economic Electronic Encyclopedia with over 300 supporting unique images - this report explores the second 11 provinces alphabetically from Henan to Inner Mongolia to Ningxia in this comprehensive guide to China's digital economy. Understand their entire digital economies each over eleven Fourth Industrial Revolution sectors of technologies of the future from AI to blockchain to 5G as well as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Exploring also 3D printing, robotics, and drones, no stone has been left unturned in the examination of the future of China's domestic economy and the unprecedented transformation of its rural areas into thriving innovative hubs of 550 million digital entrepreneurs.
The Chinese economy will be the world's biggest economy by as soon as 2025 at the latest (and 55% digital at around $12 trillion from a 15% CAGR), $30 trillion (GDP) overall by 2030, and $50 trillion-$60 trillion (GDP/PPP) by 2050.
The second in a series of three parts, this investment guide is for any CEO, investment banker, entrepreneur, market analyst, venture capitalist, and businessperson that wants to help make history. History has come full-circle and the dawn of the new world has arrived; it is Asian but with a Chinese twist.
