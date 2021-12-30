DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021--
The "Coordinated Healthcare - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coordinated healthcare covers all of the ways through which patients interact with their healthcare system. Understanding how patients seek care, and what hurdles they face, is essential when seeking to remove barriers and reduce costs.
Understanding everything from how emergency departments interact with family doctors to how visits to specialists are enabled and managed is key to keeping healthcare value high and avoiding patient barriers. Additionally, managing and streamlining the flow of patients within facilities through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and virtual displays can greatly lower costs and improve patient experience.
This report explores the theme of coordinated healthcare, through coverage of patient care management and coordination, personal health data and patient flow management.
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts
- McKesson
- Philips Healthcare
- Cerner
- Epic Systems
- GE Healthcare
Scope
- This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.
- The report covers the coordinated healthcare theme.
- It includes case studies of emerging technology trends.
Key Topics Covered:
- INTRODUCTION
- PLAYERS
- TRENDS
- CASE STUDIES
- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
- VALUE CHAIN
- COMPANIES
- APPENDIX: THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
