The "Diabetes Device Intelligence Center 2012-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a global intelligence database platform that offers data on 25 major countries. It covers 13 years of comparable data, with 5-year forecasts including values, volume sales, and price & price per-capita expenditure.
The IC enhances your understanding of the diabetes devices industry, along with economic factors impacting the market, such as diabetic population levels, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes population, and obesity, which provide you with actionable business insights.
Market Scope:
- Diabetes device market data, volume and value analytics with growth trends (2012-2023).
- Segment, sub-segment & company device sales data from 2012-2023
- Market indicators - diabetic population levels, diabetes prevalence, Diabetes Type 1 population, Diabetes Type 2 population, and per-capita expenditure.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Diabetes Care
- ACON
- Agamatrix Inc.
- Arkray
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Bionime Corporation
- Dexcom
- Eli Lilly
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medisana
- Medtronic
- Novo Nordisk
- Roche
- Rossmax
- Sanofi
- Trivida
Market Overview
The Diabetes Device market is expected to grow because of the rising diabetic population levels and increasing diabetes expenditure in established and emerging countries.
The Type 1 diabetes population completely depend on insulin therapy, and therefore, they constantly need to monitor their blood glucose. Some of the Type 2 Diabetes patients also depend upon insulin therapy, and therefore, the continuous glucose monitor device market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.89% in the forecast period.
Global Rise in Diabetic Population Levels:
- There has been a tremendous increase in the global diabetic population levels over the past decade. Several reports and surveys documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population, based on changing lifestyles and habits.
- Extensive urbanization in various parts of the globe is considered to be the primary cause of obesity, health deterioration, physical inactivity, etc. Owing to these factors, the prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased significantly.
- It is estimated that out of the total 415 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, 46% of this demographic is those with undiagnosed diabetes.
- The growing diabetic population levels act as a driver for insulin monitoring devices such as glucometers, CGM, etc. In developed countries close to 90% of Type 1 Diabetic patients use glucometers. It is expected that during the forecast period close to 50% of
- Type 2 Diabetic patients will use glucometers.
There have been constant innovations driven by manufacturers, in order to compete and struggle in the market. The major players, such as Abbott and Medtronic, resort to inorganic market strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to establish market dominance, while also adhering to organic growth strategies, which is evident from the R&D spending of these companies.
Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard
- More Granular: Covers more categories, segments and brands' information at country- and global-levels compared to other market intelligence providers
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with recent market data, historical data and market forecast
- Ease of Comparability: Our analytics is based on a standardized definition across the globe to facilitate better comparability of market data
- View the market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where actual opportunities lie
- Market segmentation including quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional- and country-level data integrating the demand and supply forces which are influencing the growth of the market
- Market value (in USD million) and volume data for each segment and sub-segment
- Understanding of the market based on value and volume changes, intra category competition.
- Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training
- Continuous yearly amendment of the database with significant changes updated based on scenarios
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Segmentation
3.1 By Device
3.2 By Geography
4. MARKET INDICATORS
4.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2023)
4.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2023)
5. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
