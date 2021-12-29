DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "Smart Phone and Tablet Market Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for smart phone ICs and tablets picked up slightly after the 3rd quarter; however, there are several product markets that are still suffering from marginal demand and falling prices, which is affecting the overall market.
The market for semiconductors used in the smart phone application market is expected to drop by 3 percent this year to $64 billion.
Demand for products used in tablets is also low this year due to increasing competition from other hand held products and existing phones in the installed base.
This tracker provides semiconductor forecasts for the application markets of smart phones and tablets. Forecasts are provided by region and by product type. Market share is also provided for both the semiconductor suppliers and the OEMs. OEM spending on semiconductors is also estimated.
Key Topics Covered:
- Significant Findings
- Regional Forecast
- Application Consumption Analysis
- Smart Phone Market
- Tablet Market
- Product Forecast
- Supplier Market Share
